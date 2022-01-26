Furnace Fest 2022 lineup: Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Pedro the Lion, Elliott, more

Furnace Fest 2022 lineup: Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Pedro the Lion, Elliott, more

Birmingham, AL post-hardcore/metalcore/emo/etc festival Furnace Fest returned after 18 years in 2021 for a belated 20th anniversary edition, and quickly revealed that it wasn't just a one-off and that the fest would be returning in 2022 from September 23-25. Now, the first-wave lineup has been announced.

The lineup includes a long-awaited reunion from Louisville emo vets Elliott (!), plus Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, The Ghost Inside, Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, Stretch Arm Strong, As Friends Rust, Roadside Monument, Strike Anywhere, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Wristmeetrazor, Earth Crisis, Bleeding Through, Advent, Demon Hunter, Kublai Khan TX, Misery Signals, Morning Again, Mom Jeans, The Joy Formidable, Slow Crush, and Just Like Heaven.

60 more bands are still TBA, so stay tuned for that. Tickets are on sale now.

The organizers say, "Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion. After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the ‘one-time resurrection’ went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We’re beyond excited to share this first wave of artist announcements and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn’t a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."

loading...

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)

Filed Under: Advent, Alexisonfire, American Nightmare, Anti-Flag, As Friends Rust, Bleeding Through, Demon Hunter, Earth Crisis, Elliott, Furnace Fest, Integrity, Just Like Heaven, Kublai Khan TX, Lagwagon, Misery Signals, Mom Jeans, Morning Again, New Found Glory, Nothing, Pedro the Lion, Quicksand, Roadside Monument, Shadows Fall, Slow Crush, Stretch Arm Strong, Strike Anywhere, The Acacia Strain, The Ghost Inside, The Joy Formidable, WRISTMEETRAZOR
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News, tour dates
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan