Furnace Fest 2022 lineup: Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Pedro the Lion, Elliott, more

Birmingham, AL post-hardcore/metalcore/emo/etc festival Furnace Fest returned after 18 years in 2021 for a belated 20th anniversary edition, and quickly revealed that it wasn't just a one-off and that the fest would be returning in 2022 from September 23-25. Now, the first-wave lineup has been announced.

The lineup includes a long-awaited reunion from Louisville emo vets Elliott (!), plus Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, The Ghost Inside, Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, The Acacia Strain, Anti-Flag, Lagwagon, Stretch Arm Strong, As Friends Rust, Roadside Monument, Strike Anywhere, Nothing, Shadows Fall, Wristmeetrazor, Earth Crisis, Bleeding Through, Advent, Demon Hunter, Kublai Khan TX, Misery Signals, Morning Again, Mom Jeans, The Joy Formidable, Slow Crush, and Just Like Heaven.

60 more bands are still TBA, so stay tuned for that. Tickets are on sale now.

The organizers say, "Furnace Fest took a seventeen year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion. After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the ‘one-time resurrection’ went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We’re beyond excited to share this first wave of artist announcements and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn’t a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind."

Furnace Fest loading...

--

15 Seminal Albums From Metalcore's Second Wave (2000-2010)