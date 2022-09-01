Furnace Fest 2022 set times + exclusive vinyl!

Birmingham, Alabama post-hardcore, metalcore, emo, punk, etc festival Furnace Fest returns September 23-25 to the historic Sloss Furnaces grounds, and set times for the festival are out now. And as is always the case with a lineup this stacked, there are some tough choices to be made.

One day one, Thrice headline unopposed, performing their classic The Illusion of Safety in full for its 20th anniversary. Before that, it's New Found Glory vs Shadows Fall vs Movements; Alexisonfire vs The Acacia Strain vs Fiddlehead; Quicksand vs Stretch Arm Strong vs Fiddlehead; Norma Jean vs Madball vs Drug Church, and most of Integrity's set also overlapping with Norma Jean's, Anti-Flag vs E.Town Concrete; Midtown vs Glasseater vs '68; and more.

On day two, the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate headline unopposed; and before them it's Manchester Orchestra vs Pedro the Lion (playing Control) vs Blindside (playing Silence); Poison The Well vs Demon Hunter vs Five Iron Frenzy; Elliott (playing False Cathedrals) vs parts of Earth Crisis and Bleeding Through; The Joy Formidable vs Misery Signals vs The Appleseed Cast; and more.

On the final day, Mastodon headline unopposed; following conflicts between Descendents vs American Nightmare vs Mom Jeans; The Story So Far vs Sick Of It All vs As Friends Rust; In Flames vs Agnostic Front vs Nothing; Periphery vs parts of Strike Anywhere and AVAIL; Lagwagon vs Stick To Your Guns; Koyo vs The Red Chord; Soul Glo vs Kublai Khan TX vs Spiritbox; Free Throw vs Dying Wish vs Comeback Kid; and more.

Tickets for Furnace Fest are still available. Full schedule below.

--

We've also teamed up with Furnace Fest to offer exclusive limited vinyl variants of five albums by bands playing the fest. All five will be available to buy at the fest, but we're also selling a limited quantity online in advance. Fest ticketholders are getting the first shot at those, but anybody can now get a copy of the new Drug Church album Hygiene (on clear w/ blue, black & white marble vinyl) while they last, and a Fiddlehead variant will go on presale soon too. Non-ticketholders can check back Friday afternoon to see if Fiddlehead is still available.

Spiritbox and Stretch Arm Strong variants sold out in presale, but stay tuned to find out what else is on the way. And if you miss out on the presale but you're attending the fest, you'll get another shot at all of them on site. Check out the Furnace Fest collection in our store for our exclusive variants and even more vinyl by bands playing the fest.

Furnace Fest loading...

Furnace Fest loading...