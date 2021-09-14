Furnace Fest adds Glassjaw, Anthony Green, Dying Wish & more to 2021 edition

The belated 20th anniversary edition of Birmingham, AL's Furnace Festival, happening September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces, has had a number of lineup changes to contend with, and now they've announced what they say is "one last artist announcement in what has been a challenging, unexpected twist in the journey towards presenting you with a complete 90-artist lineup." There are five new additions: Glassjaw (performing their sophomore album Worship and Tribute in full), Anthony Green, The Classic Crime, Dying Wish, and Varials.

They've also had a few artists drop off the fest. "For various reasons, we, sadly, will not have Counterparts, Copeland, Life In Your Way, or Poison the Well with us at FF2021," they write. "We are HUGE fans of every artist we've booked and will deeply miss each artist who could not join us. We appreciate everyone's patience. Your overwhelming show of support has been palpable."

Poison the Well also issued a statement, which reads, "Hey everyone, We’re sad to announce that we won’t be playing this years Furnace Fest due some medical issues within the band. Thank you to the Furnace Fest people for being awesome & accommodating. We hope that everyone has a great time this year. We wish we could be there with you. Love, PTW."