Furnace Fest announce Benefit Bash with Darkest Hour, The Acacia Strain, Integrity & more

Furnace Fest has announced a Benefit Bash to help raise money for the historic Sloss Furnaces where the festival takes place. It goes down on June 17 with Darkest Hour, The Acacia Strain, Intregity, Maylene & the Sons of Disaster, Left to Suffer, Capra, and more. The fest organizers write:

Profits from this show will improve three areas related to the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark:

The Shed: Stage repair and enhanced lighting.

Under the viaduct & walkways: increased lighting.

The Field: Leveling, removing debris, planting new grass.

Even if you can't make it to Benefit Bash (which would suck!), please consider purchasing a ticket as a small way of giving back to the Sloss Foundation, which welcomes us each year with warmth and excitement.

Tickets on sale NOW!

First 500 presales will be $35, $40 for all remaining and if available $45 at the gate.

Furnace Fest current ticket tier = good until midnight CST, March 24th!

*NOTE:

Hotels between FF, Comic-Con, and Alabama Football will be an issue for us this year. Visit our website for discounted rates and make your reservations ASAP before a Roll Tide or Auburn fan does.