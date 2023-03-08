Furnace Fest announce Benefit Bash with Darkest Hour, The Acacia Strain, Integrity & more
Furnace Fest has announced a Benefit Bash to help raise money for the historic Sloss Furnaces where the festival takes place. It goes down on June 17 with Darkest Hour, The Acacia Strain, Intregity, Maylene & the Sons of Disaster, Left to Suffer, Capra, and more. The fest organizers write:
Profits from this show will improve three areas related to the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark:
The Shed: Stage repair and enhanced lighting.
Under the viaduct & walkways: increased lighting.
The Field: Leveling, removing debris, planting new grass.
Even if you can't make it to Benefit Bash (which would suck!), please consider purchasing a ticket as a small way of giving back to the Sloss Foundation, which welcomes us each year with warmth and excitement.
First 500 presales will be $35, $40 for all remaining and if available $45 at the gate.
Furnace Fest current ticket tier = good until midnight CST, March 24th!
*NOTE:
Hotels between FF, Comic-Con, and Alabama Football will be an issue for us this year. Visit our website for discounted rates and make your reservations ASAP before a Roll Tide or Auburn fan does.
Furnace Fest 2023 goes down September 22-24 and the lineup includes Turnstile, Bane, Head Automatica, Thursday, Saosin, The Bouncing Souls, Hatebreed, Between the Buried & Me, Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Militarie Gun, Anxious, High Vis, Scowl, Mindforce, Zulu, The Callous Daoboys, and much more.
Meanwhile, The Acacia Strain have a new album called Step Into the Light on the way and their tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Full of Hell, and Primitive Man hits NYC tonight (3/8) at Brooklyn Monarch. Pick up our limited, exclusive pearlescent copper swirl vinyl variant of Step Into the Light.