Furnace Fest announces 2023 dates ++ watch videos of Sunny Day Real Estate & more from 2022

Furnace Fest 2022 is a wrap, and they've already announced that they'll return in 2023, marking their third consecutive year since re-activating the fest in 2021. 2023 will slightly downsize to a two-day fest on September 23 & 24 with a one-stage "Pre-Party Bash in the Shed" on Friday, September 22. The lowest-priced super duper early bird tickets are on sale now for this week only.

Furnace Fest 2022 included Thrice's rare The Illusion of Safety set (videos here), plus the Sunny Day Real Estate reunion, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Mastodon, The Red Chord, Comeback Kid, Soul Glo, Blindside, Counterparts, '68 (who covered their former band The Chariot), Poison The Well, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, AVAIL, The Appleseed Cast, The Acacia Strain, Earth Crisis, Fiddlehead, Midtown, Stretch Arm Strong, Angel Du$t, Drug Church, Capra, Manchester Orchestra, Integrity, Madball, Cursive, and more. Check out videos from all of those sets below.

We also teamed with Furnace Fest to offer exclusive limited vinyl variants of five albums by bands playing the fest: Drug Church, Fiddlehead, The Acacia Strain, Spiritbox, and Stretch Arm Strong. We were selling them on site at the fest, and we've still got copies left, so even if you didn't attend Furnace Fest, you can pick up a copy in our online store. We've also got a reduced-price bundle with all five records.