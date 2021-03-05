Furnace Fest announces extremely stacked emo/post-hardcore/metalcore lineup (for 2021)

Birmingham, AL punk/hardcore/metal/emo festival Furnace Fest, which ran from 2000-2003, was supposed to return for its 20th anniversary in 2020, exciting reunions included. Of course, coronavirus happened, postponing the fest until May of 2021. It's now been postponed again, back to the month it was originally planned for; the new dates are September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham.

They've also announced an adjusted lineup (with many of the same bands), headlined by Underoath on Friday 9/24, Taking Back Sunday on Saturday 9/25, and Killswitch Engage on Sunday 9/26. The rest of the lineup looks like this:

FRIDAY: Astronoid, Cave In, Converge, Defeater, Eighteen Visions, Emery, End, ERRA, Every Time I Die, Few Left Standing, From Autumn to Ashes, Gideon, Glasseater, Haste, Luxury, Mr. ENC, Narcissus, Open Hand, Reclaim the Empyre, Rivals, SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Stavesacre, Terminal, Thursday, Unwed Sailor, With Honor, Zao

SATURDAY: All Get Out, Anberlin, The Appleseed Cast, The Beautiful Mistake, Beloved, Better Off, The Bled, Bloodjinn, Cartel, Codeseven, The Darling Fire, Evergreen Terrace, Forever Starts Today, Further Seems Forever, He is Legend, Hopesfall, Life In Your Way, Living Sacrifice, Mae, Mayday Parade, Mineral, Misery Signals, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, Shai Hulud, Stretch Arm Strong, Touché Amoré, Turnstile

SUNDAY: '68, Andrew W.K. As Friends Rust, August Burns Red, Bad Cop Bad Cop, Be Well, Boy Sets Fire, The Casket Lottery, Comeback Kid, Counterparts, Darkest Hour, Face to Face, Fit for a King, The Get Up Kids, Hatebreed, Holy+Gold, Hot Water Music, The Judas Cradle, The Juliana Theory, Knocked Loose, Love is Red, Meadows, mewithoutYou, Piebald, Showbread, Unearth

Who knows if it'll actually be safe for this to happen, but if it does, this lineup is truly nuts. If you're into this kinda music, it's hard to think of a band not worth seeing, and they've got everything from rare sets by veteran bands to some of the genre's most promising new acts.

"Thank you for being patient with us," the fest writes. They continue: