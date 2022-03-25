Furnace Fest full lineup: Midtown, Thrice, Mastodon, Descendents, AVAIL, Manchester Orchestra, more
The revived post-hardcore/punk/emo/metalcore Alabama festival Furnace Fest returns for its second consecutive year from September 23-25, and after recently revealing the very promising initial lineup, the even more stacked full lineup is here.
New additions include the reunited Midtown, a 20th anniversary Illusion of Safety set from Thrice, Mastodon, Descendents, The Story So far, Blindside (performing Silence), In Flames, Poison the Well, AVAIL, Cursive, Manchester Orchestra, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Stick To Your Guns, Figure Four, Comeback Kid, Norma Jean, Fiddlehead, Movements, Five Iron Frenzy, Strung Out, Drug Church, Angel Du$t, E. Town Concrete, Most Precious Blood, The Red Chord, Stairwell, MyChildren MyBride, Counterparts, Jesus Piece, Life In Your Way, A Wilhelm Scream, The Darling Fire, Doll Skin, Dying Wish, Koyo, Vitreous Humor, '68, Free Throw, Belmont, Soul Glo, and more.
The new additions join such previously announced names as the reunited Elliott (who are playing False Cathedrals in full), Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, Anti-Flag, Strike Anywhere, Wristmeetrazor, Earth Crisis, and more.
Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.
New Additions
Mastodon
Thrice (performing The Illusion of Safety)
Descendents
The Story So Far
Blindside (performing Silence)
Midtown
In Flames
Poison the Well
Avail
Cursive
Manchester Orchestra
Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Sick of it All
Agnostic Front
Stick to Your Guns
Figure Four
Comeback Kid
Norma Jean
Fiddlehead
Movements
Five Iron Frenzy
Strung Out
Drug Church
Angel Du$t
E. Town Concrete
The Higher
Most Precious Blood
The Red Chord
Stairwell
MyChildren MyBride
Madball
Crossfaith
Hidden in Plain View
The Spill Canvas
Counterparts
The Showdown
Impending Doom
Jesus Piece
Life in Your Way
A Wilhelm Scream
Squad 5-0
Glasseater
Close Your Eyes
Games We Play
Get the Shot
Open Hand
The Darling Fire
Fauxdeep
Stay Lost
Forced Neglect
Joyboy
The News Can Wait
Doll Skin
Dying Wish
Koyo
Vitreous Humor
'68
Free Throw
Belmont
Soul Glo
Idle Threat
Previously Announced
The Ghost Inside
New Found Glory
Alexisonfire
Advent
The Acacia Strain
American Nightmare
Anti-Flag
As Friends Rust
Bleeding Through
Capra
Demon Hunter
Earth Crisis
Elliott (performing False Cathedrals)
Integrity
The Joy Formidable
Just Like Heaven
Kublai Khan TX
Lagwagon
Misery Signals
Mom Jeans
Morning Again
Nothing
Pedro The Lion
Quicksand
Roadside Monument
Shadows Fall
Slow Crush
Stretch Arm Strong
Strike Anywhere
Wristmeetrazor
