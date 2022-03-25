Furnace Fest full lineup: Midtown, Thrice, Mastodon, Descendents, AVAIL, Manchester Orchestra, more

The revived post-hardcore/punk/emo/metalcore Alabama festival Furnace Fest returns for its second consecutive year from September 23-25, and after recently revealing the very promising initial lineup, the even more stacked full lineup is here.

New additions include the reunited Midtown, a 20th anniversary Illusion of Safety set from Thrice, Mastodon, Descendents, The Story So far, Blindside (performing Silence), In Flames, Poison the Well, AVAIL, Cursive, Manchester Orchestra, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Sick Of It All, Agnostic Front, Stick To Your Guns, Figure Four, Comeback Kid, Norma Jean, Fiddlehead, Movements, Five Iron Frenzy, Strung Out, Drug Church, Angel Du$t, E. Town Concrete, Most Precious Blood, The Red Chord, Stairwell, MyChildren MyBride, Counterparts, Jesus Piece, Life In Your Way, A Wilhelm Scream, The Darling Fire, Doll Skin, Dying Wish, Koyo, Vitreous Humor, '68, Free Throw, Belmont, Soul Glo, and more.

The new additions join such previously announced names as the reunited Elliott (who are playing False Cathedrals in full), Alexisonfire, New Found Glory, Quicksand, Integrity, Pedro the Lion, American Nightmare, Anti-Flag, Strike Anywhere, Wristmeetrazor, Earth Crisis, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup below.

New Additions

Mastodon

Thrice (performing The Illusion of Safety)

Descendents

The Story So Far

Blindside (performing Silence)

Midtown

In Flames

Poison the Well

Avail

Cursive

Manchester Orchestra

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

Sick of it All

Agnostic Front

Stick to Your Guns

Figure Four

Comeback Kid

Norma Jean

Fiddlehead

Movements

Five Iron Frenzy

Strung Out

Drug Church

Angel Du$t

E. Town Concrete

The Higher

Most Precious Blood

The Red Chord

Stairwell

MyChildren MyBride

Madball

Crossfaith

Hidden in Plain View

The Spill Canvas

Counterparts

The Showdown

Impending Doom

Jesus Piece

Life in Your Way

A Wilhelm Scream

Squad 5-0

Glasseater

Close Your Eyes

Games We Play

Get the Shot

Open Hand

The Darling Fire

Fauxdeep

Stay Lost

Forced Neglect

Joyboy

The News Can Wait

Doll Skin

Dying Wish

Koyo

Vitreous Humor

'68

Free Throw

Belmont

Soul Glo

Idle Threat

Previously Announced

The Ghost Inside

New Found Glory

Alexisonfire

Advent

The Acacia Strain

American Nightmare

Anti-Flag

As Friends Rust

Bleeding Through

Capra

Demon Hunter

Earth Crisis

Elliott (performing False Cathedrals)

Integrity

The Joy Formidable

Just Like Heaven

Kublai Khan TX

Lagwagon

Misery Signals

Mom Jeans

Morning Again

Nothing

Pedro The Lion

Quicksand

Roadside Monument

Shadows Fall

Slow Crush

Stretch Arm Strong

Strike Anywhere

Wristmeetrazor

--

