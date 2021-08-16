Furnace Fest requiring vaccines or negative COVID test from attendees

After being rescheduled twice because of COVID, Birmingham, AL punk/hardcore/metal/emo festival, Furnace Fest, which originally ran from 2000-2003, is returning for its belated 20th anniversary edition on September 24-26 at Sloss Furnaces. Organizers have now announced that, like many other upcoming events, they'll be implementing a requirement for attendees to present proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test from within 72 hours. They'll also require that masks be worn at indoor pre- and after-parties.

A statement from the festival reads:

Covid-19 update: As a result of the increase in Covid-19 cases, we are majorly and proactively stepping up our precautions.

The safety of our fans and team is our top priority.

As such, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to attend Furnace Fest 2021.

Even though the festival is a 100% outdoor event, we highly encourage all our friends to get fully vaccinated at least two weeks before the fest.

A negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Furnace Fest for fans who are not fully vaccinated.

The two-fold aim of these measures is to keep everyone safe and our friends in business.

We have an opportunity to showcase the neighborliness, thoughtfulness, and community for which Birmingham is famous.

Read on for additional notes:

Negative Covid-19 tests will be required for all non-vaccinated fans at Furnace Fest and all pre/after parties.

Proof of Covid-19 vaccinations will be required at Furnace Fest events in the form of a vaccination card, a photocopy of your vaccination card, or an electronic picture of your vaccination card on your phone.

All the above will remain the same for indoor pre/after-parties, except we require masks to be worn at all times while inside.

Furnace Fest will have masks on-site but ask you to please also bring your own.

Hand sanitizer stations will be positioned throughout the venue grounds.

Furnace Fest volunteers and staff will be equipped with appropriate sanitizer to wipe down often touched surfaces.

See you in 39 days!