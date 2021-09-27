Furnace Fest will return in 2022 (watch videos from the 2021 edition)

Birmingham, AL post-hardcore/metalcore/emo/etc festival Furnace Fest returned this past weekend for a belated 20th anniversary edition, 18 years after the festival last took place. And it looks like the return won't be a one-off; Furnace Fest have already announced that they'll return in 2022 from September 23-25. "Furnace Fest family, you have been so incredibly good to us and we’d like to pay your love forward," the organizers wrote. "We love you and are forever grateful. Our hearts are beyond full! With that said see you next year at FURNACE FEST 2022!"

After many pandemic-induced lineup changes, Furnace Fest went down the stacked lineup of Taking Back Sunday, Underoath, Killswitch Engage, Cave In, Converge, Every Time I Die, From Autumn To Ashes, Thursday, The Appleseed Cast, As Cities Burn, Eighteen Visions, Jeremy Enigk, Deafheaven, Touche Amore, Glassjaw, Mineral, Further Seems Forever, The Bled, Shai Hulud, Love Is Red, Piebald, Hot Water Music, The Get Up Kids, The Julianna Theory, Knocked Loose, Turnstile, Darkest Hour, Boysetsfire, Comeback Kid, Showbread, and much more. Watch some videos from the 2021 edition below...

