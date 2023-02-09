Fury of Five releasing first EP in 23 years, share “Feel The Reign”

Asbury Park heavy hardcore heroes Fury of Five have been in the midst of a comeback, and now they're gearing up for a new EP--their first release in 23 years--called Half Past Revenge. It comes out on March 3 via Upstate Records (pre-order), and it features the their recent single "W.A.R. (We Are Ready)," as well as new single "Feel The Reign," which just premiered over at Decibel. Both songs find their bone-crushing, hip hop-leaning take on hardcore sounding as aggressive as ever, and the crisp, modern production only makes these songs hit even harder. Check out the videos for both tracks below.

Tracklist

1. Revenge Doesn't Sleep

2. Feel the reign

3. W.A.R.

4. Souls In The Soil

5. Taste The Steel