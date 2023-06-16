Fury return with new song “Vie,” added to Sound & Fury (with No Pressure, Kommand & more)

Orange County hardcore band Fury have released "Vie," their first new song since 2019's Run For Cover-released Failed Entertainment. The new song's out on Triple B, and compared to the warmer, more welcoming Failed Entertainment, "Vie" is a crossover thrash song with a guitar solo by Chris Ulsh (Power Trip, Mammoth Grinder) that's far more antagonizing. Check it out below.

Fury were also added to Sound and Fury 2023, alongside No Pressure, Kommand, Fleshwater, Hotline TNT, and C4. The fest says that daily lineups and single-day passes are coming in about two weeks.

Meanwhile, Kommand will be in NYC to play Saint Vitus on June 25 with Desolus and Sunlord.