Future announces year-end Barclays Center show with King Combs

Future will close out the year with a big Brooklyn show. He'll play Barclays Center on December 30 with King Combs. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28 at 10 AM ET, with a presale starting Thursday, 10/27 at 10 AM.

Future released his most recent album, I Never Liked You, in April, featuring appearances from Drake, Tems, EST Gee, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. This appears to be his only show at the moment; he last played NYC in September for Rolling Loud.