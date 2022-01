Future Islands add NYC shows to 2022 tour

Future Islands are set to kick off their 2022 on the road next month in Europe and the UK, followed by Canadian dates and two East Coast US shows in May. They've now added to their itinerary some more, announcing a pair of NYC shows on June 2 and 3 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 21 at 10 AM ET, with various presales starting Wednesday, 1/19 at 10 AM (use the password KINGOFSWEDEN).

See Future Islands' updated dates, and pictures from their Governors Ball 2021 set, below.

Future Islands NYC 2022 loading...

FUTURE ISLANDS: 2022 TOUR

Feb 21, 2022 The House of Culture Helsinki, Finland

Feb 23, 2022 Annexet Stockholm, Sweden

Feb 24, 2022 Sentrum Scene Oslo, Norway

Feb 26, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Feb 27, 2022 Vega Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar 1, 2022 Columbiahalle Berlin, Germany

Mar 2, 2022 Palladium Warszawa Warsaw, Poland

Mar 4, 2022 TonHalle Munich Munich, Germany

Mar 5, 2022 Tvornica Kulture Zagreb, Croatia

Mar 6, 2022 Fabrique Milan, Italy

Mar 8, 2022 Razzmatazz Barcelona, Spain

Mar 9, 2022 La Riviera Madrid, Spain

Mar 10, 2022 Campo Pequeno Lisbon, Portugal

Mar 12, 2022 La Paloma Nîmes, France

Mar 13, 2022 L'Olympia Paris, France

Mar 15, 2022 TivoliVredenburg Utrecht, Netherlands

Mar 17, 2022 Batschkapp Frankfurt, Germany

Mar 19, 2022 Aeronef Lille, France

Mar 20, 2022 De Roma Antwerp, Belgium

Mar 21, 2022 E-Werk Cologne, Germany

Mar 23, 2022 Academy 1 Manchester Manchester, UK

Mar 24, 2022 Academy 1 Manchester Manchester, England

Mar 25, 2022 Alexandra Palace London, UK

Mar 27, 2022 Ulster Hall Belfast, UK

Mar 28, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

Mar 29, 2022 Vicar Street Dublin, Ireland

Mar 31, 2022 Northumbria SU Institute Newcastle, UK

Apr 1, 2022 Usher Hall Edinburgh, Scotland

Apr 2, 2022 O2 Academy Glasgow Glasgow, UK

May 12, 2022 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, Canada

May 13, 2022 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, BC

May 16, 2022 MacEwan Hall Calgary, Canada

May 17, 2022 Bo's Bar & Grill Red Deer, Canada

May 19, 2022 Midway Music • Arcade • Kitchen Edmonton, Canada

May 20, 2022 Coors Event Centre Saskatoon, Canada

May 21, 2022 The Park Theatre Winnipeg, Canada

May 24, 2022 London Music Hall London, Canada

May 25, 2022 HISTORY Toronto, ON

May 26, 2022 MTELUS Montreal, Canada

May 27, 2022 The Bronson Centre Ottawa, Canada

May 29, 2022 Impérial Bell Québec, Canada

May 30, 2022 Higher Ground South Burlington, VT

May 31, 2022 Columbus Theatre Providence, RI

Jun 2, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY

Jun 3, 2022 Brooklyn Steel Brooklyn, NY