Future Islands announce 2021-2022 tour

After being sidelined from the road in 2020 for the first time in their careers due to COVID, Future Islands have announced a massive 2021-2022 tour, which they've dubbed "Calling Out in Space." It includes their previously announced festival dates at Governors Ball, BottleRock Napa, and Austin City Limits Fest, as well as North American dates this year and overseas shows in 2022.

The dates kick off on September 1 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and continue through Portland, Seattle, Milwaukee, Chicago, Philadelphia, Boston, NYC (Governors Ball), Morrison CO, Austin (ACL Fest), Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta and more, with the North American leg wrapping up on October 14 at The Anthem in Washington DC. They head back out in February of 2022 for the European leg, which runs into April. Some shows are with HINDS, and a few are with Modest Mouse (who also just announced a tour of their own).

Tickets to the new dates go on sale Wednesday 5/26 at 10 AM local time, with a presale beginning today (5/24) at noon local time. See all dates and watch a tour trailer below.

FUTURE ISLANDS: 2021-2022 TOUR

Sept 1 - Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, CA*

Sept 2 - Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA*

Sept 5 - Bottle Rock Festival, Napa, CA

Sept 7 - Roseland Theatre, Portland, OR*

Sept 9 - McDonald Theatre, Eugene, OR*

Sept 11 - Marymoor Park, Seattle, WA#

Sept 13 - The Wilma, Missoula, MT*

Sept 16 - Palace Theater, St Paul, MN*

Sept 17 - Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Sept 18 - Chicago Theatre, Chicago, IL*

Sept 20 - Newport Music Hall, Columbus, OH*

Sept 21 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA*

Sept 22 - House of Blues, Boston, MA*

Sept 24 - Governor’s Ball, New York, NY

Sept 26 - The Vogue, Indianapolis, IN

Sept 28 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO#

Sept 29 - Liberty Hall, Lawrence, KS

Sept 30 - Diamond Ballroom, Oklahoma City, OK#

Oct 1-3 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 4 - Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN#

Oct 5 - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center, Cincinnati, OH#

Oct 8-10 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX

Oct 11 - The Civic Theatre, New Orleans, LA

Oct 12 - Buckhead Theatre, Atlanta, GA

Oct 13 - The Ritz, Raleigh, NC

Oct 14 - The Anthem, Washington, DC

Feb 21 - House of Culture, Helsinki, Finland

Feb 23 - Annexet, Stockholm, Sweden

Feb 24 - Sentrum Scene, Oslo, Norway

Feb 26 - Vega, Copenhagen, Denmark

March 1 - Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany

March 2 - Palladium Warszawa, Warsaw, Poland

March 4 - TonHalle, Munich, Germany

March 5 - Tvornica Kulture, Zagreb, Croatia

March 6 - Fabrique, Milan, Italy

March 8 - Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

March 9 - La Riviera, Madrid, Spain

March 10 - Camp Pequeno, Lisbon, Portugal

March 12 - La Paloma, Nimes, France

March 13 - Olympia, Paris, France

March 15 - Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

March 17 - Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

March 19 - Aeronef, Lille, France

March 20 - De Roma, Antwerp, Belgium

March 21 - E-Werk, Cologne, Germany

March 23 - Academy 1, Manchester, England

March 25 - Alexandra Palace, London, England

March 27 - Ulster Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

March 28 - Vicar Street, Dublin, Ireland

March 31 - Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, England

April 1 - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

April 2 - O2 Academy, Glasglow, Scotland

* w. HINDS

# w. Modest Mouse