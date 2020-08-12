Future Islands announce new LP ‘As Long as You Are,’ share new single “Thrill”

Future Islands have announced new album As Long As You Are which will be out October 9 via 4AD. The press release notes that it's about "trust, full of honesty, redemption and 'letting go,' allowing old wounds to heal and bringing painful chapters to a close" and is the first to feature drummer Mike Lowry as a full-time member of the album

The album contains recent single "For Sure" and they've just shared another new song, the contemplative, soulful "Thrill." You can watch the video, which is slightly lower budget than the one they made for "For Sure," but is quite affecting, with frontman Sam T. Herring just singing straight at the camera. Watch that below.

To celebrate As Long As You Are, Future Islands will be live-streaming a special show from their hometown of Baltimore. Stay tuned for more details . UPDATE: For what they say is their only show of 2020, they'll be playing songs from the new albums along with some classics, on Friday, October 9 at 10 PM ET. Tickets are on sale now.

Check out the tracklist and artwork below as well.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Glada”

02 “For Sure”

03 “Born In A War”

04 “I Knew You”

05 “City’s Face”

06 “Waking”

07 “The Painter”

08 “Plastic Beach”

09 “Moonlight”

10 “Thrill”

11 “Hit The Coast”