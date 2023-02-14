Future Islands announce spring tour with JOON and Deeper

Future Islands have announced a spring tour surrounding their appearance at Just Like Heaven Festival in LA. They'll be joined on the road by JOON and Deeper. They're also on the bill for UK fest End of the Road in late August. See all dates below.

The tour closes with an Asbury Park, NJ show on May 25 at Asbury Lanes with Deeper. Tickets go sale Friday, February 17 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, February 15 at noon.

Future Islands -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/5 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*

5/6 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel *

5/7 Atlanta, GA Shaky Knees

5/9 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

5/10 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom *

5/12 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

5/13 Pasadena, CA Just Like Heaven Festival

5/14 Oakland, CA Fox Theater *

5/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *

5/17 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

5/19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue ^

5/20 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom ^

5/21 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed ^

5/23 Detroit, MI The Majestic Theatre ^

5/24 Cleveland, OH The Agora ^

5/25 Asbury Park, NJ Asbury Lanes ^

* w/ JOON

^ w/ Deeper