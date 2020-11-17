Future Islands, Wye Oak, Lower Dens & more contribute to Ottobar benefit comp

Baltimore, MD's Ottobar, like many independent venues nationwide, is in a perilous situation after so many months of closure from coronavirus, and may be at risk of closing for good without aid. In an effort to sustain the venue until it's safe to host events again, they've been crowdfunding on GoFundMe, and a new compilation will benefit the venue, as well as the artists who have lost their income, too.

The "stage-free" compilation playlist, NO STAGEDIVING: A Stage-Free Baltimore Playlist and Ottobar Fundraiser, Vol. 1, will feature over 50 tracks "from Baltimore's past and present," by artists including Future Islands, Lower Dens, Wye Oak, Celebration, Dope Body, Half Japanese, Mary Prankster, Micah E. Wood, Ponytail, War on Women, Wume, and more. It will be available to purchase on Bandcamp, starting Friday, November 20. See the full list of participating artists below.

"Some of the first shows we ever played as a band-and some of our favorite shows we’ve ever played, period-were at the Ottobar," Wye Oak write on Twitter. "Happy to contribute a previously unreleased live track to this comp to help keep its doors open for all of the future shows we hope to play there someday."