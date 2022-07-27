Future Teens announce new album ‘Self Help’ & tour w/ Camp Trash & Rat Tally (watch video for “BYOB”)
Boston indie-punks Future Teens announced their third studio album, Self Help, due out September 23 via Triple Crown (pre-order). On the significance of the band's "bummer pop" sound, co-vocalist and guitarist Amy Hoffman says, “This is the record that I needed as a depressed kid,” continuing, “These are songs that I still need as an adult with plenty of mental health stuff going on. I just hope that somebody connects with it in a positive way.”
They've shared a new single, a reflective and jammy rock song, which comes with a playful music video that offsets the seriousness of the lyrics. "BYOB," in this case, stands for "be your own burden," and is a statement on sobriety. Amy says, "It took me a long time to understand that I needed to stop drinking, longer still to learn I couldn’t do it on my own. 'BYOB' came together over the first few months of my sobriety, starting when I thought I 'just needed some time off' and ending when I realized if I wanted anything to actually get better, I had to keep trying." Watch the music video for "BYOB" and check out the album art and track list for Self Help below.
Along with the new album, Future Teens have also announced a headlining Midwest/Northeast tour, with support coming from Camp Trash and Rat Tally. The trip kicks off in Brooklyn on October 13 at Meadows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/29) at 10am. Find all the dates, plus the tour poster, below.
Future Teens - Self Help Tracklist
01. Doorknob Confessional
02. Good Reason
03. Well Enough
04. Smile with your Teeth
05. BYOB
06. Stress Dreams
07. Team Sports
08. Same Difference
09. Real Change
10. Going Pains
Future Teens Fall U.S. Tour 2022
Oct. 13 - Brooklyn, NY - MEADOWS
Oct. 14 - New Haven, CT - State House
Oct. 15 - Ashbury Park, NJ - The Saint
Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project
Oct. 19 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar
Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen
Oct. 21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Healer DIY
Oct. 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry