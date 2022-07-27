Future Teens announce new album ‘Self Help’ & tour w/ Camp Trash & Rat Tally (watch video for “BYOB”)

Boston indie-punks Future Teens announced their third studio album, Self Help, due out September 23 via Triple Crown (pre-order). On the significance of the band's "bummer pop" sound, co-vocalist and guitarist Amy Hoffman says, “This is the record that I needed as a depressed kid,” continuing, “These are songs that I still need as an adult with plenty of mental health stuff going on. I just hope that somebody connects with it in a positive way.”

They've shared a new single, a reflective and jammy rock song, which comes with a playful music video that offsets the seriousness of the lyrics. "BYOB," in this case, stands for "be your own burden," and is a statement on sobriety. Amy says, "It took me a long time to understand that I needed to stop drinking, longer still to learn I couldn’t do it on my own. 'BYOB' came together over the first few months of my sobriety, starting when I thought I 'just needed some time off' and ending when I realized if I wanted anything to actually get better, I had to keep trying." Watch the music video for "BYOB" and check out the album art and track list for Self Help below.

Along with the new album, Future Teens have also announced a headlining Midwest/Northeast tour, with support coming from Camp Trash and Rat Tally. The trip kicks off in Brooklyn on October 13 at Meadows. Tickets go on sale this Friday (7/29) at 10am. Find all the dates, plus the tour poster, below.

Future Teens - Self Help Tracklist

01. Doorknob Confessional

02. Good Reason

03. Well Enough

04. Smile with your Teeth

05. BYOB

06. Stress Dreams

07. Team Sports

08. Same Difference

09. Real Change

10. Going Pains

Future Teens Fall U.S. Tour 2022

Oct. 13 - Brooklyn, NY - MEADOWS

Oct. 14 - New Haven, CT - State House

Oct. 15 - Ashbury Park, NJ - The Saint

Oct. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Roboto Project

Oct. 19 - Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

Oct. 20 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Oct. 21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

Oct. 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Healer DIY

Oct. 23 - Cleveland, OH - The Foundry