Future Teens announce new EP, ‘Deliberately Alive,’ share “Guest Room”

Boston indie-punks Future Teens have announced a new EP, Deliberately Alive, due March 12 via Take This To Heart Records (pre-order).

Alongside the announcement, they've released the EP's first single, "Guest Room." On this pop-punk-leaning track, guitarist/vocalist Amy Hoffman describes the strange in-between we face when we're trying to keep pushing forward when we're not exactly sure if we're prepared to. "I lived past my first line in the dirt/Never thought my twenties could come first/I’ve talked too many friends down over the phone/Not to meet up at our next milestone," they belt. The track also has an impressive cast of guest backing vocalists, including Dan Campbell (The Wonder Years), Erik Garlington, Anna Ladd, Pauli Mia, Rachel Dispenza, Emily Beaulieu, Julius Bowditch, Barely Civil, Jer Berkin. Listen below.

At other points throughout the release, Daniel Radin (guitar/vocals) takes lead vocals, and Colby Blauvelt (Drums) and Maya Mortman (bass) provide a secure backboard off which the two vocalists/guitarists can ricochet. You can view the EP's tracklist — which includes a cover of Cher's "Believe" — below.

FUTURE TEENS - DELIBERATELY ALIVE TRACKLIST

1. Separated Anxiety

2. Guest Room

3. Play Cool

4. Bizarre Affection

5. Believe (Cher cover)