Fuzz reschedule tour; Ty Segall & Freedom Band playing California shows in September

Fuzz, the proto-metal inspired trio of Ty Segall (drums/vox) Charles Moothart (guitar/vox) and Chad Ubovich (bass/vox), were originally supposed to tour in summer of 2020 in support of their third album, but those dates got rescheduled, first to January 2021, and then to this spring. Now the dates have been pushed back to start in December of this year, with a string of West Coast dates, including two-night runs in San Francisco and Big Sur. Ahead of those dates, Fuzz play three nights at Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom on October 7-9.

They'll hit the rest of the U.S. in Spring of 2022, including shows in Tucson, El Paso, Atlanta, Philly, Baltimore, NYC ( 4/14 @ Music Hall of Williamsburg and 4/15 @ Bowery Ballroom), Cleveland, Chicago, and more. All dates are listed below.

Before any Fuzz shows happen, Ty Segall & Freedom Band will head out on a short California tour in September, beginning with two Los Angeles shows (Teragram on 9/5 & 9/6), and continuing to Solana Beach, then back to LA for two more Teragram shows on 9/13 & 9/14, then hitting Big Sur, Sacramento, and Petaluma. In the middle of those date, Freedom band will jet to Chicago for Pitchfork Fest, and before those shows they'll play Psycho Las Vegas in August. All those dates are also listed below.

FUZZ - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

THU 10/7/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

FRI 10/8/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

SAT 10/9/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

WED 12/8/2021 Harlow's Sacramento, California

FRI 12/10/2021 Wonder Ballroom Portland, Oregon

SAT 12/11/2021 Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, British Columbia

SUN 12/12/2021 Neptune Theatre Seattle, Washington

TUE 12/14/2021 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, California

WED 12/15/2021 Great American Music Hall San Francisco, California

THU 12/16/2021 Felton Music Hall Felton, California

FRI 12/17/2021 Fernwood Resort Big Sur, California

SAT 12/18/2021 Fernwood Resort Big Sur, California

SAT 4/2/2022 191 Toole Tucson, Arizona

SUN 4/3/2022 Lowbrow Palace El Paso, Texas

FRI 4/8/2022 Southport Hall Jefferson, Louisiana

SAT 4/9/2022 Terminal West Atlanta, Georgia

SUN 4/10/2022 Cat's Cradle Carrboro, North Carolina

MON 4/11/2022 Underground Arts Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TUE 4/12/2022 OttoBar Baltimore, Maryland

THU 4/14/2022 Music Hall of Williamsburg Brooklyn, New York

FRI 4/15/2022 Bowery Ballroom New York, New York

SAT 4/16/2022 Mr. Smalls Theatre Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SUN 4/17/2022 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland, Ohio

TUE 4/19/2022 Thalia Hall Chicago, Illinois

WED 4/20/2022 Fineline Music Cafe Minneapolis, Minnesota

THU 4/21/2022 Slowdown Omaha, Nebraska

SAT 4/23/2022 Gothic Theatre Englewood, Colorado

TY SEGALL & FREEDOM BAND - 2021 TOUR DATES

FRI 8/20/2021 Psycho Las Vegas Las Vegas, NY

SUN 9/5/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

MON 9/6/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

THU 9/9/2021 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, California

SAT 9/11/2021 Pitchfork Festival Chicago, Illinois

MON 9/13/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

TUE 9/14/2021 Teragram Ballroom Los Angeles, California

WED 9/15/2021 Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, California

THU 9/16/2021 Harlow's Sacramento, California

SAT 9/18/2021 Phoenix Theatre Petaluma, California