FYA 8 Lineup (Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Vein.fm, Gulch, more)

Tampa, FL's FYA Fest has announced its return. The festival's eighth edition happens on January 8 and 9, 2022 at Bryan Glazer Family JCC. The 2022 lineup includes Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Mindforce, Vein.fm, Gulch, God's Hate, Be All End All, C4, Dead Heat, Drain, Koyo, Moment Of Truth, One Step Closer, Sunami, Three Knee Deep, Year Of The Knife, and more. See it in full below.

Tickets for FYA 8 go on sale September 3 at noon, which is also when they'll announce the lineup by day. Stay tuned.

FYA 8 LINEUP

Turnstile

E.Town Concrete

Mindforce

Vein.fm

Gulch

God's Hate

Age Of Apocalypse

All Due Respect

Almighty Watching

Be All End All

Burning Strong

C4

Dead Heat

Despize

Drain

End It

Gridiron

Ingrown

Kruelty

Koyo

Life's Question

Magnitude

MH Chaos

Moment Of Truth

Never Ending Game

One Step Closer

Pain Of Truth

Payback

Raw Brigade

Shackled

Simulakra

Spy

Struck Never

Sunami

Three Knee Deep

Worn

Year Of The Knife