FYA 8 Lineup (Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Vein.fm, Gulch, more)
Tampa, FL's FYA Fest has announced its return. The festival's eighth edition happens on January 8 and 9, 2022 at Bryan Glazer Family JCC. The 2022 lineup includes Turnstile, E.Town Concrete, Mindforce, Vein.fm, Gulch, God's Hate, Be All End All, C4, Dead Heat, Drain, Koyo, Moment Of Truth, One Step Closer, Sunami, Three Knee Deep, Year Of The Knife, and more. See it in full below.
Tickets for FYA 8 go on sale September 3 at noon, which is also when they'll announce the lineup by day. Stay tuned.
FYA 8 LINEUP
Turnstile
E.Town Concrete
Mindforce
Vein.fm
Gulch
God's Hate
Age Of Apocalypse
All Due Respect
Almighty Watching
Be All End All
Burning Strong
C4
Dead Heat
Despize
Drain
End It
Gridiron
Ingrown
Kruelty
Koyo
Life's Question
Magnitude
MH Chaos
Moment Of Truth
Never Ending Game
One Step Closer
Pain Of Truth
Payback
Raw Brigade
Shackled
Simulakra
Spy
Struck Never
Sunami
Three Knee Deep
Worn
Year Of The Knife