FYA 9 Lineup (Life of Agony, Cold World, Drain, Fiddlehead, Sunami, No Pressure & more)

Fresh off the excitement of Sound and Fury putting on what was purportedly the biggest American hardcore festival comes the lineup of another always-awesome hardcore fest: Tampa's FYA Fest. The ninth edition goes down on January 7 and 8, 2023 at Bryan Glazer Family JCC and the lineup includes alt-metal vets Life Of Agony and the back-in-action Cold World at the top of the bill, plus Fiddlehead, Drain, Bulldoze, No Pressure, Crown of Thornz, Sunami, Pain of Truth, War Hungry, Mindforce, 200 Stab Wounds, Adrienne, Age of Apocalypse, Anxious, Buried Dreams, The Chisel, Chemical Fix, Contention, Criminal Instinct, Dead Last, Echo Chamber, End It, Envision, Field of Flames, Fool's Game, Gridiron, Killing Pace, King Nine, Live It Down, Magnitude, Never Again, New World Man, Raw Brigade, Seed of Pain, Simulakra, Statement of Pride, and Wreckage.

Tickets go on sale Friday (8/19) at noon. Here's the poster: