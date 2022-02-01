G.I.S.M. drummer Tohru “Monamour” Hiroshima, RIP
We're very sad to hear of the news that Tohru "Monamour" Hiroshima, drummer of legendary Japanese hardcore band G.I.S.M., has passed away. Vocalist Sakevi Yokoyama broke the news on Twitter:
G.I.S.M. formed in 1981 and released their debut album Detestation in 1983. It earned a cult following and became massively influential, and it reached a wider audience than ever when Relapse gave it its first-ever fully authorized reissue in 2020, and the band was also celebrated in 2021 to mark the 20th anniversary of guitarist Randy Uchida's death with a tribute livestream featuring members of Fucked Up, Integrity, Poison Idea, Tortoise, and more.
Rest in peace, Tohru.