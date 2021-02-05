G.I.S.M. tribute livestream happening ft. mems of Fucked Up, Integrity, Tortoise, Poison Idea

Honoring the twentieth anniversary of the passing of guitarist Randy Uchida and in celebration of the recent reissue of their 1983 debut Detestation on Relapse, Japanese hardcore legends G.I.S.M. have announced two streamed events, the first one running from February 9-12 and the second from February 10-13.

As Punk News reports, each of the events is billed as a workshop or conference of sorts, with both featuring performances from G.I.S.M. and others, as well graphic arts, and discussions with a variety of amazing musicians. The first day will feature chats with Dwid Hellion (Integrity), Damian Abraham (Fucked Up), John McEntire (Tortoise), and the second will include Jerry A (Poison Idea), Rennie Jaffe (Relapse Records), and others. Each event is said to run about six-hours-long.

You can watch both events over on the DOMMUNE streaming platform. Stream the Detestation reissue below.