Gaahls Wyrd announce new mini-album ‘The Humming Mountain’ (stream a track)

Gaahls Wyrd (the current project of Gaahl from Gorgoroth and Wardruna) will release a new mini-album, The Humming Mountain, on November 5 via Season of Mist. It features five songs that clock in around 30 minutes, and Gaahl explains why he's calling it a "mini-album":

I like the concept of a mini-album instead of an EP. I like the format of a mini-album. Back in the day, bands like Hellhammer and Celtic Frost used this format. The audience gets more from this format. To me, it’s more serious than if it’s just a few tracks. Plus, the concept of The Humming Mountain isn't big enough for a full-length album. The concept was something I had to get out of my head.

The first single is the title track, a dose of brooding gothic metal that you can stream below.

Tracklist

1. The Seed (09:12)

2. The Humming Mountain (04:46)

3. The Dwell (05:01)

4. Awakening Remains – Before Leaving (07:18)

5. The Sleep (03:00)