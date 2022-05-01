Gabe Serbian (The Locust, Head Wound City, Retox, etc) has died

The prolific Gabe Serbian -- who drummed for The Locust, Head Wound City, Cattle Decapitation, Retox, Wet Lungs, Zu, and more, sang in Rats Eyes, briefly sang in Dead Cross, and played guitar in Holy Molar, among various other projects -- has died. The Locust wrote:

It’s with heavy hearts that we have to share the passing of Gabe Serbian on April 30th, 2022. This world will miss Gabe as a friend, family member, musician, and artist. He will continue to live on in so many ways and through everyone he has connected with during his time with us. May 1st is his birthday, and we hope that you can find a way to celebrate his life. During this difficult time we ask that you give Gabe’s family privacy.

No cause of death has been given at this time. The Locust's Justin Pearson also launched a memorial fund on GoFundMe to help raise money for Gabe's wife and two children. If you can help out, donate here.

Rest in peace, Gabe.