Gail Ann Dorsey launches GoFundMe for John Ashton’s (Psychedelic Furs) cancer treatment

Gail Ann Dorsey has launched a GoFundMe to help fund cancer treatment for former Psychedelic Furs guitarist John Ashton, who was diagnosed with Stage IV prostate cancer in June. The cancer has "spread to his lymph nodes," Gail writes, "therefore making treatment more challenging. Surgery is not an option. He has just begun what will be an indefinite series of treatments involving radiation, hormone therapies, and possibly access to clinical trials through Sloan Kettering in New York City. Most health insurance policies for the average person are often never enough to cover the unexpected and inevitable snowballing expenses in situations such as this."

Gail continues:

For a condition like John’s we already know that the costs of his treatments will be overwhelming and astronomical. Starting now, John will also be unable to continue working, and there is no safety net to realistically support or break an approaching financial fall. He has already weakened his condition and stretched himself thin continuing to show up for work up until this point. For John, all exertions, stresses, and worries must be minimized, if not eliminated for the critical months ahead. He needs help to support his family, keep his home, keep is dignity, and pay for everything that insurance has already begun to dodge and refuse. The Ashton Family needs financial help to nurse and comfort their state of mind… one of the most important factors in the healing process that faces this family.

It never feels quite appropriate to me to equate love with money, but in unfortunate and stressful circumstances like this, where your donations, however big or small, can help alleviate the current and looming financial burdens on John and his family, I can think of no better way to express your love and compassion. Healing requires not only what takes place physically, but just as important, if not more so, a mental and emotional state that is calm, focused, and free of stress. The ominous clouds of consequences that persistently hover above, threatening to rain, are the last thing the Ashton Family needs to contend with while entering a battle with such a formidable foe as cancer. I want to see my friends free of those fears and worries. Most of all, I want to see my friend John embarking on his mission to regain his health and well-being with all of the physical, mental, and emotion ammunition he can muster, and all fear of potential worldly ruin laid to rest. This is what ALL human beings deserve in times of an unavoidable health crisis. The unexpected arrival of illness should never have such a hefty price tag. Unfortunately, that is not even close to being reality for too many in a country so "apparently" hellbent on saving lives... Saving a Life can inhabit many forms...