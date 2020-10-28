Gang of Four ’77-81′ box set being released by Matador ft. first 2 LPs & more

You may remember Matador Records acquired the Gang of Four catalog earlier this year, putting their records back on streaming services along with a whole bunch of live recordings. They've now announced that Gang of Four's crucial, influential early years, including the two albums they made with their original line-up (1979's Entertainment! and 1981's Solid Gold), are being collected for a new box set titled Gang of Four: 77-81 to be released by Matador Records on December 11.

Both Entertainment! and Solid Gold have been remastered from the original analog tapes, and the box set also includes an exclusive singles album, and a double album of the never-officially-released Live at American Indian Center 1980. There's also a C90 tape featuring 26 never-before-released demos, outtakes and rarities from the era, a couple badges/pins, and a 100-page hardbound book that includes the first-ever official publication of their lyrics.

You can pre-order Gang of Four 77-81 now and check out the box set packaging and the tracklist, and listen to Entertainment! and Solid Gold, below.

Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill died in February.

GANG OF FOUR: 77-81 TRACK LIST

ENTERTAINMENT!

A1. Ether

A2. Natural’s Not In It

A3. Not Great Men

A4. Damaged Goods

A5. Return The Gift

A6. Guns Before Butter

B1. I Found That Essence Rare

B2. Glass

B3. Contract

B4. At Home He’s A Tourist

B5. 5.45

B6. Love Like Anthrax

SOLID GOLD

A1. Paralysed

A2. What We All Want

A3. If I Could Keep It For Myself

A4. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A5. Why Theory?

B1. Cheeseburger

B2. The Republic

B3. In The Ditch

B4. A Hole In The Wallet

B5. He’d Send In The Army

SINGLES

A1. To Hell With Poverty

A2. It’s Her Factory

A3. Armalite Rifle

B1. Capital (It Fails Us Now)

B2. History’s Bunk!

B3. Cheeseburger (Live) *

B4. What We All Want (Live) *

*Live at Hammersmith Palais

LIVE AT AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER 1980

A1. Not Great Men

A2. Contract

A3. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A4. Damaged Goods

B1. He’d Send In The Army

B2. Guns Before Butter

B3. 5.45

C1. Anthrax

C2. It’s Her Factory

C3. Ether

C4. Natural’s Not In It

D1. At Home He’s A Tourist

D2. Rosanne

D3. Return The Gift

D4. Glass

CASSETTE

SIDE A -THE EARLY DEMOS (VARIOUS)

I) REHEARSAL ROOM – LEEDS, 1977-78

The Things You Do

What You Ask For

Armalite Rifle

Love Like Anthrax

Silence Is Not Useful

Disco Sound

Damaged Goods

Elevator

II) CARGO DEMOS – CARGO STUDIO, ROCHDALE

Song One

Song Two

iii) THE TAPES – POLYDOR STUDIOS, JAN 1978

Essence Rare

Tourist

Return The Gift

5.45

Corked Up With The Ether

SIDE B – ABBEY ROAD DEMOS

FROM 5TH JANUARY 1981 - (single track from cassette)

Why Theory

Cargo

Trains

Army

Disco/Funk

Dog’s Breath

Asshole

Cymbal

Reverb

Cheeseburger

Ditch

--