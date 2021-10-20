Gang of Four @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the Gang of Four show at Brooklyn Made go on BrooklynVegan presale today at 10 AM. Use password BrooklynVegan.

Our presale runs through Thursday (10/21) at 10 PM. If you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 22 at 10 AM.

Gang of Four's lineup for this tour will be original frontman Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham, as well as '80s-era bassist Sara Lee and Slint's David Pajo on guitar. They'll be playing songs from 1977-1983. All tour dates are here.