Gang of Four played Brooklyn Made (pics, setlist, video)

Gang of Four's current lineup -- original members Jon King and Hugo Burnham, '80s-era bassist Sara Lee and David Pajo (Slint) on guitar -- brought their tour to Brooklyn on Monday night for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Made.

It might be 44 years since Gang of Four released their debut single, but they still pack a wallop, with Jon King ever the wild man at the front of the stage, and still beating the crap out of a microwave during "He'd Send in the Army." While no one can replace the late Andy Gill, David Pajo is a great addition to the group, playing Gill's signature riffs and flourishes but making them his own.

It was a hit-packed set, including pretty much everything you'd want to hear, including "Anthrax," "Damaged Goods," "Natural's Not In It," "To Hell With Poverty," "Ether," "Not Great Men," and more. Though they originally stated that this lineup of the band would only do songs from 1977 - 1983, they are doing "I Parade Myself" from 1995's underrated Shinkwrapped as well. The band also have backup singers -- the legendary Dolette McDonald and Hugo's daughter, Tess Burnham -- for Songs of The Free tracks "I Love a Man in a Uniform" and "We Live as We Dream, Alone." Great show

There was no opening band, but a DJ spun post-punk classics to warm up the crowd. Pics from the whole night by P Squared, along with the setlist and a bunch of fan-shot video, are in this post.

The tour has been going great except when their bus caught fire. Everyone was okay, but their March 4 show in Toronto was canceled. Gang of Four play Philadelphia tonight and from there they head south and west, wrapping up in Vancouver on March 25. Remaining dates are listed below.

SETLIST: Gang of Four @ Brooklyn Made 3/7/2022

Return the Gift

Not Great Men

Outside the Trains Don't Run on Time

We Live as We Dream, Alone

Ether

Paralysed

Anthrax

He'd Send in the Army

I Parade Myself

What We All Want

I Love a Man in a Uniform

At Home He's a Tourist

Natural's Not In It

To Hell With Poverty

Capital (It Fails Us Now)

Call Me Up

I Found That Essence Rare

Damaged Goods

GANG OF FOUR - 2022 TOUR DATES

3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club