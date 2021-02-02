Gang of Four share “Elevator” from previously unreleased early demo tape

Gang of Four's 77-81 vinyl box set -- which collects their first two albums (1979's Entertainment! and 1981's Solid Gold), as well as singles, demos, outtakes, live recordings and more from the original lineup of the band -- was due to come out at the end of 2020 but production delays pushed the release, and it's now coming out March 12 via Matador. To whet your whistle, they've shared the demo for "Elevator," a track dating from '77-'78 that the band never ended up recording in the studio. It appears on the demo cassette that comes with the otherwise all-vinyl box set.

“'Elevator' always worked well live," says singer John King. "It was a keeper until it wasn’t. By the time we got into the Workhouse studio to record ‘Entertainment', it was in the dumper. I’d forgotten ever writing it until it was dug up for the box set cassette. I like it: the jangly riff, propulsive rhythm, and dopey lyrics take me right back to the day." You can listen to that, and watch a new lyric video for their classic single "Damaged Goods," below.

You can pre-order '77-81' now, which is also available as a CD set. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.

Monday, February 1 marked the one-year anniversary of Andy Gill’s passing. A new tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, will be released in May and features contributions from IDLES, Flea and John Frusciante, Warpaint, Gary Numan, La Roux, and more.

GANG OF FOUR - '77-81' BOX SET

ENTERTAINMENT!

A1. Ether

A2. Natural’s Not In It

A3. Not Great Men

A4. Damaged Goods

A5. Return The Gift

A6. Guns Before Butter

B1. I Found That Essence Rare

B2. Glass

B3. Contract

B4. At Home He’s A Tourist

B5. 5.45

B6. Love Like Anthrax

SOLID GOLD

A1. Paralysed

A2. What We All Want

A3. If I Could Keep It For Myself

A4. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A5. Why Theory?

B1. Cheeseburger

B2. The Republic

B3. In The Ditch

B4. A Hole In The Wallet

B5. He’d Send In The Army

SINGLES

A1. To Hell With Poverty

A2. It’s Her Factory

A3. Armalite Rifle

B1. Capital (It Fails Us Now)

B2. History’s Bunk!

B3. Cheeseburger (Live) *

B4. What We All Want (Live) *

*Live at Hammersmith Palais

LIVE AT AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER 1980

A1. Not Great Men

A2. Contract

A3. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time

A4. Damaged Goods

B1. He’d Send In The Army

B2. Guns Before Butter

B3. 5.45

C1. Anthrax

C2. It’s Her Factory

C3. Ether

C4. Natural’s Not In It

D1. At Home He’s A Tourist

D2. Rosanne

D3. Return The Gift

D4. Glass

CASSETTE

SIDE A -THE EARLY DEMOS (VARIOUS)

I) REHEARSAL ROOM – LEEDS, 1977-78

The Things You Do

What You Ask For

Armalite Rifle

Love Like Anthrax

Silence Is Not Useful

Disco Sound

Damaged Goods

Elevator

II) CARGO DEMOS – CARGO STUDIO, ROCHDALE

Song One

Song Two

iii) THE TAPES – POLYDOR STUDIOS, JAN 1978

Essence Rare

Tourist

Return The Gift

5.45

Corked Up With The Ether

SIDE B – ABBEY ROAD DEMOS

FROM 5TH JANUARY 1981 - (single track from cassette)

Why Theory

Cargo

Trains

Army

Disco/Funk

Dog’s Breath

Asshole

Cymbal

Reverb

Cheeseburger

Ditch

