Gang of Four share “Elevator” from previously unreleased early demo tape
Gang of Four's 77-81 vinyl box set -- which collects their first two albums (1979's Entertainment! and 1981's Solid Gold), as well as singles, demos, outtakes, live recordings and more from the original lineup of the band -- was due to come out at the end of 2020 but production delays pushed the release, and it's now coming out March 12 via Matador. To whet your whistle, they've shared the demo for "Elevator," a track dating from '77-'78 that the band never ended up recording in the studio. It appears on the demo cassette that comes with the otherwise all-vinyl box set.
“'Elevator' always worked well live," says singer John King. "It was a keeper until it wasn’t. By the time we got into the Workhouse studio to record ‘Entertainment', it was in the dumper. I’d forgotten ever writing it until it was dug up for the box set cassette. I like it: the jangly riff, propulsive rhythm, and dopey lyrics take me right back to the day." You can listen to that, and watch a new lyric video for their classic single "Damaged Goods," below.
You can pre-order '77-81' now, which is also available as a CD set. Check out the packaging and tracklist below.
Monday, February 1 marked the one-year anniversary of Andy Gill’s passing. A new tribute album, The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, will be released in May and features contributions from IDLES, Flea and John Frusciante, Warpaint, Gary Numan, La Roux, and more.
GANG OF FOUR - '77-81' BOX SET
ENTERTAINMENT!
A1. Ether
A2. Natural’s Not In It
A3. Not Great Men
A4. Damaged Goods
A5. Return The Gift
A6. Guns Before Butter
B1. I Found That Essence Rare
B2. Glass
B3. Contract
B4. At Home He’s A Tourist
B5. 5.45
B6. Love Like Anthrax
SOLID GOLD
A1. Paralysed
A2. What We All Want
A3. If I Could Keep It For Myself
A4. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time
A5. Why Theory?
B1. Cheeseburger
B2. The Republic
B3. In The Ditch
B4. A Hole In The Wallet
B5. He’d Send In The Army
SINGLES
A1. To Hell With Poverty
A2. It’s Her Factory
A3. Armalite Rifle
B1. Capital (It Fails Us Now)
B2. History’s Bunk!
B3. Cheeseburger (Live) *
B4. What We All Want (Live) *
*Live at Hammersmith Palais
LIVE AT AMERICAN INDIAN CENTER 1980
A1. Not Great Men
A2. Contract
A3. Outside The Trains Don’t Run On Time
A4. Damaged Goods
B1. He’d Send In The Army
B2. Guns Before Butter
B3. 5.45
C1. Anthrax
C2. It’s Her Factory
C3. Ether
C4. Natural’s Not In It
D1. At Home He’s A Tourist
D2. Rosanne
D3. Return The Gift
D4. Glass
CASSETTE
SIDE A -THE EARLY DEMOS (VARIOUS)
I) REHEARSAL ROOM – LEEDS, 1977-78
The Things You Do
What You Ask For
Armalite Rifle
Love Like Anthrax
Silence Is Not Useful
Disco Sound
Damaged Goods
Elevator
II) CARGO DEMOS – CARGO STUDIO, ROCHDALE
Song One
Song Two
iii) THE TAPES – POLYDOR STUDIOS, JAN 1978
Essence Rare
Tourist
Return The Gift
5.45
Corked Up With The Ether
SIDE B – ABBEY ROAD DEMOS
FROM 5TH JANUARY 1981 - (single track from cassette)
Why Theory
Cargo
Trains
Army
Disco/Funk
Dog’s Breath
Asshole
Cymbal
Reverb
Cheeseburger
Ditch
