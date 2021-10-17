Gang of Four teasing something, share picture ft Jon King, Hugo Burnham, Sara Lee & David Pajo

UPDATE: It's official, Gang of Four with the lineup below, will tour in 2022.

Earlier this year, post-punk icons Gang of Four reissued the their crucial early albums as part of the 77 - 81 box set. Now it seems like something else is up. Last Tuesday (10/12), they posted a picture to the gangoffour7781 socials featuring four squares, each with shoes in them. Then on Friday, they posted a similar picture, this time with instruments: melodica/microphone, bass, drums/drumsticks and a guitar.

Now they've posted a pic with recognizable people in them: founding members Jon King (singer, melodica player) and Hugo Burnham (drums); Sara Lee, who played bass in Gang of Four from 1980 - 1984 (and has played with B-52's, Robert Fripp, and more); and David Pajo of Slint and Papa M, who's also played in Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Zwan, Stereolab, Royal Trux and more.

No text was included with the three sets of images. Live shows? More reissues? Stay tuned.

The original lineup of Gang of Four -- King, Burnham, guitarist Andy Gill and bassist Dave Allen -- reunited in 2004 and played together through 2006. Burnham left in 2006, Allen bowed out in 2008, and Jon King quit in 2012,. Gill carried on the Gang of Four name with a new lineup, including a new singer, till his untimely death in early 2020.

