Gang of Four tribute full tracklist: IDLES, Gary Numan, Warpaint, Flea & more

The full tracklist for The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four has been announced. In addition to Tom Morello & Serj Tankian's cover of "Natural's Not in It," the tribute contains covers by IDLES ("Damaged Goods"), Gary Numan ("Love Like Anthrax"), Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea & John Frusciante ("Not Great Men"), Warpaint ("Paralysed), The Dandy Warhols ("What We All Want"), Helmet ("In the Ditch"), La Roux ("Damaged Goods"), a Killing Joke dub mix of "Forever Starts Now," and more.

The album was originally conceived by Andy Gill to celebrate Gang of Four's 40th anniversary, but became a tribute to him after his death in early 2020. The Problem of Leisure is out May 14. You can preorder it now, and check out the tracklist and Tom & Serj's cover of "Natural's Not In It," below.

Meanwhile, Gang of Four box set '77-81' will be out in March via Matador.

THE PROBLEM OF LEISURE TRACKLIST:

DISC 1:

IDLES - Damaged Goods (UK)

Tom Morello & Serj Tankian - Natural’s Not in It (USA)

Helmet - In the Ditch (USA)

3D* x Gang of Four feat. Nova Twins - Where the Nightingale Sings (UK)

Hotei - To Hell With Poverty (Japan)

Gary Numan - Love Like Anthrax (UK)

Gail Ann Dorsey - We Live as We Dream, Alone (USA)

Herbert Grönemeyer feat. Alex Silva - I Love a Man in a Uniform (Germany)

LoneLady - Not Great Men (UK)

JJ Sterry - 5.45 (UK)

DISC 2:

La Roux - Damaged Goods (UK)

Everything Everything - Natural’s Not in It (UK)

Dado Villa-Lobos - Return the Gift (Brazil)

The Dandy Warhols - What We All Want (USA)

Warpaint - Paralysed (USA)

Flea & John Frusciante – Not Great Men (USA)

The Sounds - I Love a Man in a Uniform (Sweden)

Hardcore Raver in Tears - Last Mile** (China)

Killing Joke x Gang of Four - Forever Starts Now (Killing Joke Dub) (UK)

Sekar Melati - Not Great Men (live version) (Japan)

