Gang of Four (with David Pajo) announce 2022 tour of ’77-’83 material

After teasing something over the weekend, it's now official: Gang of Four frontman Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham have announced they've reactivated the band and will be touring North America in 2022. Original bassist Dave Allen will not be joining them "due to personal reasons" but he "remains an essential and vital part of the band," so Sara Lee, who played with Gang of Four from 1980 - 1984 (and played with B-52's, Robert Fripp and more), will be joining them. As for who will be playing guitar, as Andy Gill died last year, it's David Pajo of Slint and Papa M (and who's played in Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Zwan, Stereolab, Royal Trux, and more).

This new lineup of Gang of Four will be performing material from 1977 - 1983, including Entertainment! (1979), Solid Gold (1981), and Songs of the Free (1982). "I am excited to be back out next Spring with two of my dearest Gangsters and a new one," says Burnham, who hasn't played with the band since 2006. "Jon, Sara, and I cannot wait to make stylin’ loud noises with the fierce and fabulous David Pajo. Bring your hearts and your ear-plugs."

Jon King, who last played with Go4 in 2012, adds, "It's been too long, can't wait to get back at it, be positive, agitate for the good. Getting back together with Sara & Hugo will be wonderful and working with David P will be a blast. A chance to bring light into the darkness."

The 20-date North American tour includes NYC (Brooklyn Made on March 7), Los Angeles (The Roxy on 3/19) and more. All tour dates are listed below.

Tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, October 22 but you can get tickets for Brooklyn Made early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Wednesday (10/20) at 10 AM through Thursday (10/21) at 10 PM. Check back Wednesday morning for the presale password. UPDATE: password is BrooklynVegan.

Gang of Four reissued their first two albums earlier this year, along with the 77-81 box set.

GANG OF FOUR 77 – 83 NORTH AMERICAN 2022 TOUR DATES

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

