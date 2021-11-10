Gang of Youths announce new album ‘angel in real time’ & 2022 tour, share new song
Gang of Youths have so far released three new songs (and an Elbow cover) this year, and now they've released a fourth new song and finally announced their anticipated new album, angel in real time, due February 25 via Warner (pre-order). "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God," the band says. "And also the Angel, Islington." Dave adds, "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."
The new single is "tend the garden," a propulsive, polyrhythmic song that injects a bit of a sophisti-pop/yacht rock vibe into their sound, but still in an unmistakably Gang of Youths way. This song was also inspired by Dave's father, as he explains, "My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It's where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of." Listen below.
Gang of Youths have also announced a lengthy North American tour for April and May, with another run happening here in September. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time, and fans who pre-order the album from the band's official store get access to a presale that starts Wednesday, November 17 at 10 AM local.
All dates -- including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on May 10 and LA's Belasco Theater on May 18 -- are listed below.
Tracklist
you in everything
in the wake of your leave
the angel of 8th ave.
returner
unison
tend the garden
the kingdom is within you
spirit boy
brothers
forbearance
the man himself
hand of god
goal of the century
Gang of Youths -- 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 21: Madison, WI Majestic Theatre
Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
Apr 24: Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall
Apr 25: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
Apr 27: Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle
Apr 28: Charlotte, NC The Underground
May 1: Nashville, TN The Basement East
May 3: Chicago, IL Metro
May 4: Detroit, MI Shelter
May 6: Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
May 7: Montreal, QC L’Astral
May 9: Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
May 10: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
May 12: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts
May 13: Washington, DC Union Stage
May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
May 18: Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater
May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford
May 21: Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
May 23: Austin, TX Scoot Inn
May 24: Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 26: Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom
Sep 16: St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
Sep 17: Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
Sep 19: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge
Sep 22: Portland, OR Revolution Hall
Sep 23: Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre
Sep 25: Seattle, WA Neumos
Sep 27: Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades