Gang of Youths announce new album ‘angel in real time’ & 2022 tour, share new song

Gang of Youths have so far released three new songs (and an Elbow cover) this year, and now they've released a fourth new song and finally announced their anticipated new album, angel in real time, due February 25 via Warner (pre-order). "The album is about the life and legacy of Dave Le’aupepe’s father, indigenous identity, death, grief and God," the band says. "And also the Angel, Islington." Dave adds, "I hope the record stands as a monument to the man my father was and remains long after I’m gone myself. He deserved it."

The new single is "tend the garden," a propulsive, polyrhythmic song that injects a bit of a sophisti-pop/yacht rock vibe into their sound, but still in an unmistakably Gang of Youths way. This song was also inspired by Dave's father, as he explains, "My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It's where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of." Listen below.

Gang of Youths have also announced a lengthy North American tour for April and May, with another run happening here in September. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM local time, and fans who pre-order the album from the band's official store get access to a presale that starts Wednesday, November 17 at 10 AM local.

All dates -- including NYC's Brooklyn Steel on May 10 and LA's Belasco Theater on May 18 -- are listed below.

Tracklist

you in everything

in the wake of your leave

the angel of 8th ave.

returner

unison

tend the garden

the kingdom is within you

spirit boy

brothers

forbearance

the man himself

hand of god

goal of the century

Gang of Youths -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 21: Madison, WI Majestic Theatre

Apr 22: Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

Apr 24: Columbus, OH Newport Music Hall

Apr 25: Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

Apr 27: Carrboro, NC Cat’s Cradle

Apr 28: Charlotte, NC The Underground

May 1: Nashville, TN The Basement East

May 3: Chicago, IL Metro

May 4: Detroit, MI Shelter

May 6: Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

May 7: Montreal, QC L’Astral

May 9: Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

May 10: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

May 12: Philadelphia, PA Theatre of the Living Arts

May 13: Washington, DC Union Stage

May 16: San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

May 18: Los Angeles, CA Belasco Theater

May 20: Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford

May 21: Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

May 23: Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 24: Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 26: Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Sep 13: Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

Sep 14: Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Mainroom

Sep 16: St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

Sep 17: Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck

Sep 19: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Sep 20: Salt Lake City, UT Urban Lounge

Sep 22: Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Sep 23: Vancouver, BC Rickshaw Theatre

Sep 25: Seattle, WA Neumos

Sep 27: Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades