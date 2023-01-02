Gangsta Boo reportedly found dead at 43

Memphis rap pioneer and Three 6 Mafia member Gangsta Boo has been found dead at age 43, according to a report from Fox13 Memphis and also confirmed by Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul. Cause of death is not yet known. Tributes have already begun pouring in from throughout the hip hop world and beyond.

Gangsta Boo, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, joined Three 6 Mafia in 1995 and appeared on such classic albums as Mystic Stylez, Chapter. 1 The End, Chapter 2: World Domination, and more before departing the group in 2001. She also released three solo albums between 1998 and 2003, followed by a string of mixtapes, and more recently appeared on albums by Run the Jewels, clipping., Junglepussy, Blood Orange, and more.

Rest in peace, Gangsta Boo.