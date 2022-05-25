Ganser prep new EP produced by Liars’ Angus Andrew, share “People Watching” video

Chicago's Ganser will release a new EP, Nothing You Do Matters, on October 5 via Felte. After working with Electrelane's Mia Clarke on 2020's great Just Look at That Sky, the band tapped Liars' Angus Andrew to produce this new EP. Bassist Alicia Gaines told Rolling Stone, “Having Angus in a room, like, conducting as we were doing vocals and just really pushing us to go above and beyond where we’ve been before was a joy.”

The opening track on the EP is the snarling, propulsive "People Watching." The video for the song was co-directed by Gaines and keyboardist/vocalist Nadia Garofalo, who gets buried alive in it. For it, they used the same LED backdrop display system pioneered on Star Wars series The Mandalorian. Watch that below.

If you're in Chicago this weekend, you can catch Ganser at Empty Bottle on May 30 & 31 opening for A Place to Bury Strangers, and they'll also play the city's West Fest, which happens July 8-10, and also has Protomartyr, Lala Lala, Deerhoof, Shiner, Militaire Gun, and more on the bill.

GANSER - 2022 TOUR DATES

MAY 30 Chicago - Empty Bottle

MAY 31 Chicago - Empty Bottle

JUL 9 Chicago - West Fest