Garbage announce new album ‘No Gods No Masters,’ share “The Men Who Rule the World”

Alt-rock lifers Garbage have announced their first album in five years -- and seventh overall -- No Gods No Masters, due June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music (pre-order). It was produced by the band and longtime collaborator Billy Bush. "This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins," Shirley Manson says. "It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time."

The first single is "The Men Who Rule the World," a protest song attacking "the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world" with some percussive, Prince-like funk guitar and an anthemic chorus that sounds like classic '90s Garbage. The very vivid video was created by Chilean film director, animator and painter Javi.MiAmor. Check it out below.

The album has 11 new songs and there will also be a deluxe edition with eight additional tracks, including their version of the Patti Smith/Bruce Springsteen classic "Because the Night" with Screaming Females, their song "Girls Talk" with The Distillers' Brody Dalle, their song "Destroying Angels" with X's John Doe & Exene Cervenka, their recent standalone single "No Horses," their cover of David Bowie's "Starman" and more. Full tracklist below.

No Gods No Masters Tracklist

1. The Men Who Rule the World

2. The Creeps

3. Uncomfortably Me

4. Wolves

5. Waiting for God

6. Godhead

7. Anonymous XXX

8. A Woman Destroyed

9. Flipping the Bird

10. No Gods No Masters

11. This City Will Kill You

Deluxe Edition

12. No Horses

13. Starman

14. Girls Talk feat. Brody Dalle

15. Because the Night feat. Screaming Females

16. On Fire

17. The Chemicals feat. Brian Aubert

18. Destroying Angels feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka

19. Time Will Destroy Everything