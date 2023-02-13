Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce co-headlining tour with Metric opening

It's another '90s alt-rock double header with Garbage and Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds going on a co-headlining North American tour this summer. And making it an even stronger bill, Metric will be opening. The tour goes down in June and July, hitting LA, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, NYC, Philly, Boston, and several other cities. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.

The NYC show goes down on July 10 at SummerStage in Central Park. All dates are listed below.

Garbage / Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds / Metric -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

*without Metric