Garbage & Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce co-headlining tour with Metric opening
It's another '90s alt-rock double header with Garbage and Oasis co-leader Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds going on a co-headlining North American tour this summer. And making it an even stronger bill, Metric will be opening. The tour goes down in June and July, hitting LA, Phoenix, Denver, Chicago, NYC, Philly, Boston, and several other cities. Tickets for all dates go on sale Friday (2/17) at 10 AM local time with presales beforehand.
The NYC show goes down on July 10 at SummerStage in Central Park. All dates are listed below.
Garbage / Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds / Metric -- 2023 Tour Dates
June 2, 2023 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
June 3, 2023 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6, 2023 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
June 7, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
June 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
June 10, 2023 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
June 15, 2023 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18, 2023 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21, 2023 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22, 2023 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25, 2023 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28, 2023 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field
June 29, 2023 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
July 1, 2023 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
July 3, 2023 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*
July 6, 2023 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8, 2023 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15, 2023 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
*without Metric