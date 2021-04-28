Garbage share title track to new LP ‘No Gods No Masters’ (watch video)

Garbage are releasing their first album in five years, No Gods No Masters, on June 11 via Stunvolume/Infectious Music, and they've just shared the title track. The synthy, anthemic song is accompanied by a video directed by Scott Stuckey, and here's what frontwoman Shirley Manson has to say about it:

I tried to make sense of the world, I was trying to make sense of left and right, literally. Like why do some people vote right? Why do some people vote left? And all of that comes from a concern for ourselves, for our friends, for our families, ultimately, for our babies. I was really inspired by going to Chile. I went to Santiago during the protests there, which were profoundly moving. We were driving down the street, and the whole city was covered in graffiti, like all the old museums and palaces. And I was shocked. The beautiful people that I was with said, "But why are you so shocked? We’re protesting human lives and you're more shocked that property and buildings and monuments have been hurt here. And, in fact, human beings are being hurt, and this is what you must focus on." That was like a slap in the face.

All these people, they have more value than a monument to slave traders, but they don't have more value in the consciousness of society, and I think it's devilish and obscene, and I want power to be dismantled, and a society re-imagined. So, this song is about re-imagining our society for the future, for our children and not making the same mistakes over and over again and allowing greed to corrupt our thinking.