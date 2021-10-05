Garcia Peoples announce new album ‘Dodging Dues’ (listen to 3 songs), touring

Garcia Peoples will release their new album, Dodging Dues, on January 14 via No Quarter Records. The band made it with producer Matt Sweeney (Chavez, Superwolves) at Strange Weather in Brooklyn in two 2020 sessions -- one just before lockdown in February, and another in October.

Dodging Dues is a tight album for an admittedly jammy band, with seven songs coming in at around 30 minutes, but their musicianship and flow remain at their core, as you can hear across the three interconnected songs they've released today. Listen to "Cold Dice," "Tough Freaks," and "Stray Cats" below.

Garcia Peoples will be on tour starting October 13 in Pittsburgh, and from there hitting Detroit, Chicago, St. Paul, Columbus, Philadelphia, Woodstock, New Haven and more. The band are also doing a four-show residency at Brooklyn's The Sultan Room on October 27, November 3, November 10 and November 17. All dates are listed below.

GARCIA PEOPLES - 2021 TOUR DATES

Oct 13 – Club Café – Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 14 – Marble Bar – Detroit, MI

Oct 15 – Schubas Tavern – Chicago, IL

Oct 16 – Turf Club – St. Paul, MN

Oct 17 – The Bur Oak – Madison, WI

Oct 19 – Cactus Club – Milwaukee, WI

Oct 20 – White Rabbit Cabaret – Indianapolis, IN

Oct 21 – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

Oct 22 – Beachland Tavern – Cleveland, OH

Oct 23 – Phantom Power – Millersville, PA

Oct 27 – The Sultan Room – Brooklyn, NY

Oct 30 – Johnny Brendas – Philadelphia, PA

Nov 3 – The Sultan Room – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 6 – Common Fence Point Community Hall – Portsmouth, RI

Nov 10 – The Sultan Room – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 17 – The Sultan Room – Brooklyn, NY

Nov 19 – The Colony – Woodstock, NY

Nov 20 – Café Nine – New Haven, CT