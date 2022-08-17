Garth Marenghi’s “long-lost” novel ‘Terrortome” published this fall

Garth Marenghi's Darkplace fans may be dreaming of a second season of the cult series, but they'll probably be happy to hear its titular creator is publishing a new book. Three-part anthology Garth Marenghi's Terrortome is out this fall. The self-described "author, dreamweaver, visionary (plus actor)" behind such page-turning chillers as Slicer, Aftermath, Juggers, Slasher and R.I.P.P.E.R. hasn't released a novel in forever (ever?) and here's the publisher's description :

When horror writer Nick Steen gets sucked into a cursed typewriter by the terrifying Type-Face, Dark Lord of the Prolix, the hellish visions inside his head are unleashed for real. Forced to fight his escaping imagination – now leaking out of his own brain – Nick must defend the town of Stalkford from his own fictional horrors, including avascular-necrosis-obsessed serial killer Nelson Strain and Nick’s dreaded throppleganger, the Dark Third. Can he and Roz, his frequently incorrect female editor, hunt down these incarnate denizens of Nick’s rampaging imaginata before they destroy Stalkford, outer Stalkford and possibly slightly further? From the twisted genius of horror master Garth Marenghi – Frighternerman, Darkscribe, Doomsage (plus Man-Shee) – come three dark tales from his long-lost multi-volume epic: TerrorTome. Can a brain leak?

(Yes, it can)

As the cover suggests, "curl up with this book...and die" when Terrotome is released November 10 via UK publisher Hodder & Stoughton. It will be available in hardback, e-book and, most excitingly audiobook (with Marenghi reading). Preorder yours and watch an introduction from Marenghi himself via alter ego Matthew Holness below.

If you are somehow unfamiliar with this master of the macabre, Garth Marenghi's Darkplace is streaming via Amazon Prime. Watch clips below.