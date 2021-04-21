Gary Holt launches GoFundMe for Exodus drummer Tom Hunting’s cancer battle

Exodus drummer Tom Hunting recently revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in February, squamous cell carcinoma in the stomach, which he's currently being treated for. To help offset the cost of that treatment, his bandmate Gary Holt has launched a GoFundMe, "Help Tom Hunting with his cancer battle!"

Gary writes:

I’ve started a gofund me page for Tom Hunting, who as you may well know, is currently in the beginning phase of his battle against cancer , and you can imagine how the bills are going to stack up, co pays as well as home.

Some people will think “oh rock dudes with albums, must be rich” and shit, but Tom, like many others , worked during this pandemic and global shut down of the music industry. Some shill merch and memorabilia ( yours truly) while Tom, with a life time of experience working with his hands, is a builder. He does construction work on the side.

He can’t now and so let’s help keep him above water during this fight! I dropped a grand to get started( well, someone named Chris was first! Thanks Chris for giving before it was even posted! You rule!) If you can help out, as well as share the link, that would be greatly appreciated! Much love from Tom and the Exodus camp”