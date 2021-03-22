Gary Leib, artist and musician, RIP

Gary Leib, the illustrator, cartoonist and musician, has died. The news comes via his record label, Northern Spy Records, who wrote, "We're deeply sorrowful to share this news. Our hearts go out to SUSS and Gary's friends and family."

Born in 1955, Gary attended Rhode Island School of Design and moved to NYC where he became an illustrator and cartoonist, who co-created Idiotland with Doug Allen for Fantagraphics, worked on the animation for films American Splendor and Happiness, contributed to The New York Times, The New Yorker, and more. He was also a musician, having played keyboards in '80s new wave band Rubber Rodeo, who were nominated for a Grammy for their 1984 Scenic Views video. More recently, Leib was also in ambient country group SUSS who have released three albums, including last year's Promise.

Rest in peace, Gary.