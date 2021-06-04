Gary Numan plots 2021 North American tour
Synthpop vet Gary Numan recently detailed a European tour happening next year in support of his new album, Intruder, and he's now announced that before that, he'll tour this year in North America. The dates begin on September 17 in Los Angeles and include stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and more, wrapping up on October 23 in Santa Ana. See all dates below.
The Los Angeles show is on September 17 at The Fonda (tickets), and the NYC show is on October 2 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets); there's also a New Haven show on October 5 at College Street Music Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, are on sale now.
Intruder entered the UK charts at #2 which was Gary's highest position since 1980. Gary's also on the new Gang of Four tribute album that's out today.
GARY NUMAN: 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR
September 17, 2021 Fri - Los Angeles - The Fonda
September 18, 2021 Sat - San Diego - The Observatory North Park
September 19, 2021 Sun – Pioneertown - Pappy & Harriet's
September 20, 2021 Mon – Phoenix - The Crescent Ballroom
September 22, 2021 Wed - San Antonio - Paper Tiger
September 23, 2021 Thu – Austin - Emo's
September 24, 2021 Fri – Dallas - Granada Theater
September 25, 2021 Sat – Houston - Numbers
September 27, 2021 Mon – Nashville - Basement East
September 28, 2021 Tue – Atlanta - Variety Playhouse
September 29, 2021 Wed – Carrboro - Cat's Cradle
September 30, 2021 Thu – DC - 9:30 Club
October 1, 2021 Fri – Buffalo - Town Ballroom
October 2, 2021 Sat - New York - Brooklyn Steel
October 4, 2021 Mon – Boston - Paradise
October 5, 2021 Tue - New Haven - College Street
October 6, 2021 Wed – Philadelphia - Union Transfer
October 8, 2021 Fri – Toronto - Phoenix Concert Theatre
October 9, 2021 Sat – Detroit - Majestic Theatre
October 10, 2021 Sun – Chicago - Park West
October 11, 2021 Mon – Milwaukee - The Rave
October 12, 2021 Tue – Minneapolis - First Avenue
October 14, 2021 Thu – Denver - Gothic Theatre
October 15, 2021 Fri – Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall
October 16, 2021 Sat – Boise - Knitting Factory
October 17, 2021 Sun – Portland - Revolution Hall
October 18, 2021 Mon – Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom
October 19, 2021 Tue – Seattle - Neptune
October 21, 2021 Thu – Sacramento - Ace Of Spades
October 22, 2021 Fri - San Francisco - The Fillmore
October 23, 2021 Sat - Santa Ana - The Observatory