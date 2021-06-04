Gary Numan plots 2021 North American tour

Synthpop vet Gary Numan recently detailed a European tour happening next year in support of his new album, Intruder, and he's now announced that before that, he'll tour this year in North America. The dates begin on September 17 in Los Angeles and include stops in San Diego, Phoenix, Austin, Dallas, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington DC, NYC, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Seattle and more, wrapping up on October 23 in Santa Ana. See all dates below.

The Los Angeles show is on September 17 at The Fonda (tickets), and the NYC show is on October 2 at Brooklyn Steel (tickets); there's also a New Haven show on October 5 at College Street Music Hall (tickets). Tickets to those, and all dates, are on sale now.

Intruder entered the UK charts at #2 which was Gary's highest position since 1980. Gary's also on the new Gang of Four tribute album that's out today.

GARY NUMAN: 2021 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR

September 17, 2021 Fri - Los Angeles - The Fonda

September 18, 2021 Sat - San Diego - The Observatory North Park

September 19, 2021 Sun – Pioneertown - Pappy & Harriet's

September 20, 2021 Mon – Phoenix - The Crescent Ballroom

September 22, 2021 Wed - San Antonio - Paper Tiger

September 23, 2021 Thu – Austin - Emo's

September 24, 2021 Fri – Dallas - Granada Theater

September 25, 2021 Sat – Houston - Numbers

September 27, 2021 Mon – Nashville - Basement East

September 28, 2021 Tue – Atlanta - Variety Playhouse

September 29, 2021 Wed – Carrboro - Cat's Cradle

September 30, 2021 Thu – DC - 9:30 Club

October 1, 2021 Fri – Buffalo - Town Ballroom

October 2, 2021 Sat - New York - Brooklyn Steel

October 4, 2021 Mon – Boston - Paradise

October 5, 2021 Tue - New Haven - College Street

October 6, 2021 Wed – Philadelphia - Union Transfer

October 8, 2021 Fri – Toronto - Phoenix Concert Theatre

October 9, 2021 Sat – Detroit - Majestic Theatre

October 10, 2021 Sun – Chicago - Park West

October 11, 2021 Mon – Milwaukee - The Rave

October 12, 2021 Tue – Minneapolis - First Avenue

October 14, 2021 Thu – Denver - Gothic Theatre

October 15, 2021 Fri – Salt Lake City - Metro Music Hall

October 16, 2021 Sat – Boise - Knitting Factory

October 17, 2021 Sun – Portland - Revolution Hall

October 18, 2021 Mon – Vancouver - Commodore Ballroom

October 19, 2021 Tue – Seattle - Neptune

October 21, 2021 Thu – Sacramento - Ace Of Spades

October 22, 2021 Fri - San Francisco - The Fillmore

October 23, 2021 Sat - Santa Ana - The Observatory