Gary Numan preps new album ‘Intruder’ (listen to the title track)

Synthpop pioneer Gary Numan will release Intruder, his 18th solo album, on May 21. Thematically it's a sequel to 2017's Savage, imagining the earth on the other side of a climate change apocalypse. “‘Intruder’ looks at climate change from the planet’s point of view. If Earth could speak, and feel things the way we do, what would it say? How would it feel? The songs, for the most part, attempt to be that voice, or at least try to express what I believe the earth must feel at the moment."

Numan continues, "The planet sees us as its children now grown into callous selfishness, with a total disregard for it’s well being. It feels betrayed, hurt and ravaged. Disillusioned and heartbroken it is now fighting back. Essentially, it considers human kind to be a virus attacking the planet. Climate change is the undeniable sign of the Earth saying enough is enough, and finally doing what it needs to do to get rid of us, and explaining why it feels it has to do it.”

You can check out Intruder's first single, the title track, now. Watch the video, and check out album art and the tracklist, below.

Gary Numan - Intruder tracklist:

‘Betrayed’

‘The Gift’

‘I Am Screaming’

‘Intruder’

‘Is This World Not Enough’

‘A Black Sun

‘The Chosen’

‘And It Breaks Me Again’

‘Saints And Liars’

‘Now And Forever’

‘The End of Dragons’

‘When You Fall’ (bonus track on deluxe CD, vinyl and digital formats)

‘The End of Dragons (alt piano)’ (bonus track on vinyl and digital formats)