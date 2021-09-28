Gary Numan reschedules North American tour to 2022

Gary Numan was originally scheduled to go on a North American tour supporting his new album Intruder in September of 2021. He postponed that tour earlier this month because of COVID concerns, writing, "As the new Delta variant of Covid continues to surge we have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure that measures are in place that would give fans, band and touring crew a meaningful degree of safety from the virus. Unfortunately that has proven to be impossible. The safety of fans is of the utmost importance and, without those measures, I cannot see how people can gather inside venues without running the very real risk of being infected. Nor can I expect my band and crew to be exposed to that level of risk on a nightly basis."

He's now announced rescheduled North American dates, now set to begin in February of 2022 and run into April. The previously scheduled New Haven and Boise shows have been cancelled, and shows have been added in Pitsburgh, Omaha, and Tacoma. Tickets to those dates go on sale Friday October 1, and for the rest of the dates, including February 23 at The Fonda in Los Angeles, and March 13 at Webster Hall in NYC, tickets are on sale now. See all dates below.

GARY NUMAN: 2022 TOUR

Feb 23. Los Angeles, CA. The Fonda

Feb 24. San Francisco, CA. The Fillmore

Feb 25. Pioneertown, CA. Pappy & Harriets

Feb 26. San Diego, CA. The Observatory NO

Feb 27. Santa Ana, CA. The Observatory

Feb 28. Phoenix, AZ. The Crescent Ballroom

Mar 02. Austin, TX. Emo’s

Mar 03. San Antonio, TX. Aztec

Mar 04. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater

Mar 05. Houston, TX. Numbers

Mar 07. Nashville, TN. Basement East

Mar 08. Atlanta, GA. Variety Playhouse

Mar 09. Carrboro, NC. Cat’s Cradle

Mar 11. Toronto, ONT. Phoenix Theatre

Mar 12. Buffalo, NY. Town Ballroom

Mar 13. New York, NY. Webster Hall

Mar 14. Boston, MA. Paradise

Mar 15. Washington, DC. Lincoln Theatre

Mar 17. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer

Mar 18. Pittsburgh, PA. Thunderbird Hall

Mar 19. Detroit, MI. El Club (2 shows)

Mar 21. Chicago, IL. Park West

Mar 22. Milwaukee, WI. The Rave

Mar 23. Minneapolis, MN. First Avenue

Mar 24. Omaha, NE. Waiting Room

Mar 25. Denver, CO. Gothic Theatre

Mar 26. Salt Lake City, UT. Metro Music Hall

Mar 28. Portland, OR. Revolution Hall

Mar 29. Vancouver, BC. Commodore

Mar 30. Tacoma, WA. Spanish Ballroom

Mar 31. Seattle, WA. Neptune Theatre

Apr 02. Sacramento, CA. Ace Of Spades

Apr 03. Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst

Apr 04. Petaluma, CA. Mystic Theater