Gary Numan reschedules North American tour to 2022
Gary Numan was originally scheduled to go on a North American tour supporting his new album Intruder in September of 2021. He postponed that tour earlier this month because of COVID concerns, writing, "As the new Delta variant of Covid continues to surge we have spent a great deal of time trying to ensure that measures are in place that would give fans, band and touring crew a meaningful degree of safety from the virus. Unfortunately that has proven to be impossible. The safety of fans is of the utmost importance and, without those measures, I cannot see how people can gather inside venues without running the very real risk of being infected. Nor can I expect my band and crew to be exposed to that level of risk on a nightly basis."
He's now announced rescheduled North American dates, now set to begin in February of 2022 and run into April. The previously scheduled New Haven and Boise shows have been cancelled, and shows have been added in Pitsburgh, Omaha, and Tacoma. Tickets to those dates go on sale Friday October 1, and for the rest of the dates, including February 23 at The Fonda in Los Angeles, and March 13 at Webster Hall in NYC, tickets are on sale now. See all dates below.
GARY NUMAN: 2022 TOUR
Feb 23. Los Angeles, CA. The Fonda
Feb 24. San Francisco, CA. The Fillmore
Feb 25. Pioneertown, CA. Pappy & Harriets
Feb 26. San Diego, CA. The Observatory NO
Feb 27. Santa Ana, CA. The Observatory
Feb 28. Phoenix, AZ. The Crescent Ballroom
Mar 02. Austin, TX. Emo’s
Mar 03. San Antonio, TX. Aztec
Mar 04. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater
Mar 05. Houston, TX. Numbers
Mar 07. Nashville, TN. Basement East
Mar 08. Atlanta, GA. Variety Playhouse
Mar 09. Carrboro, NC. Cat’s Cradle
Mar 11. Toronto, ONT. Phoenix Theatre
Mar 12. Buffalo, NY. Town Ballroom
Mar 13. New York, NY. Webster Hall
Mar 14. Boston, MA. Paradise
Mar 15. Washington, DC. Lincoln Theatre
Mar 17. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer
Mar 18. Pittsburgh, PA. Thunderbird Hall
Mar 19. Detroit, MI. El Club (2 shows)
Mar 21. Chicago, IL. Park West
Mar 22. Milwaukee, WI. The Rave
Mar 23. Minneapolis, MN. First Avenue
Mar 24. Omaha, NE. Waiting Room
Mar 25. Denver, CO. Gothic Theatre
Mar 26. Salt Lake City, UT. Metro Music Hall
Mar 28. Portland, OR. Revolution Hall
Mar 29. Vancouver, BC. Commodore
Mar 30. Tacoma, WA. Spanish Ballroom
Mar 31. Seattle, WA. Neptune Theatre
Apr 02. Sacramento, CA. Ace Of Spades
Apr 03. Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst
Apr 04. Petaluma, CA. Mystic Theater