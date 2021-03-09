Gary Numan shares “I Am Screaming” from upcoming album ‘Intruder’

Synthpop vet Gary Numan will release new album Intruder on May 21. It's a concept album that looks at climate change from our planet's point of view and new single "I Am Screaming" is pretty explicit on that front, with the earth telling us it's now or never, "You’re welcome to die with me.” It's an atmospheric anthem that takes Gary's signature sound into new modern territory. You can listen below.

Meanwhile, yesterday (3/8) Gary turned 63. Happy birthday, Gary!