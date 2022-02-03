Gary Numan’s tour starts soon, Jersey City show added
Synthpop icon Gary Numan is set to start his 34-date Intruder Tour on February 23 at LA's Fonda Theatre, and has shows in most major North American cities, including NYC at Webster Hall on March 13. There is one change to the schedule, though: Gary has had to cancel his March 11 Toronto show due to the city's Covid restrictions, so he's now playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall the same day (3/11). That's a pretty intimate show, about half the size of Webster Hall.
Tickets for White Eagle Hall go on sale Friday, February 4 at noon.
All Gary Numan tour dates are listed below.
GARY NUMAN: 2022 TOUR
Feb 23. Los Angeles, CA. The Fonda
Feb 24. San Francisco, CA. The Fillmore
Feb 25. Pioneertown, CA. Pappy & Harriets
Feb 26. San Diego, CA. The Observatory NO
Feb 27. Santa Ana, CA. The Observatory
Feb 28. Phoenix, AZ. The Crescent Ballroom
Mar 02. Austin, TX. Emo’s
Mar 03. San Antonio, TX. Aztec
Mar 04. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater
Mar 05. Houston, TX. Numbers
Mar 07. Nashville, TN. Basement East
Mar 08. Atlanta, GA. Variety Playhouse
Mar 09. Carrboro, NC. Cat’s Cradle
Mar 11. Jersey City, NJ. White Eagle Hall
Mar 12. Buffalo, NY. Town Ballroom
Mar 13. New York, NY. Webster Hall
Mar 14. Boston, MA. Paradise
Mar 15. Washington, DC. Lincoln Theatre
Mar 17. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer
Mar 18. Pittsburgh, PA. Thunderbird Hall
Mar 19. Detroit, MI. El Club (2 shows)
Mar 21. Chicago, IL. Park West
Mar 22. Milwaukee, WI. The Rave
Mar 23. Minneapolis, MN. First Avenue
Mar 24. Omaha, NE. Waiting Room
Mar 25. Denver, CO. Gothic Theatre
Mar 26. Salt Lake City, UT. Metro Music Hall
Mar 28. Portland, OR. Revolution Hall
Mar 29. Vancouver, BC. Commodore
Mar 30. Tacoma, WA. Spanish Ballroom
Mar 31. Seattle, WA. Neptune Theatre
Apr 02. Sacramento, CA. Ace Of Spades
Apr 03. Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst
Apr 04. Petaluma, CA. Mystic Theater