Gary Numan’s tour starts soon, Jersey City show added

Synthpop icon Gary Numan is set to start his 34-date Intruder Tour on February 23 at LA's Fonda Theatre, and has shows in most major North American cities, including NYC at Webster Hall on March 13. There is one change to the schedule, though: Gary has had to cancel his March 11 Toronto show due to the city's Covid restrictions, so he's now playing Jersey City's White Eagle Hall the same day (3/11). That's a pretty intimate show, about half the size of Webster Hall.

Tickets for White Eagle Hall go on sale Friday, February 4 at noon.

All Gary Numan tour dates are listed below.

GARY NUMAN: 2022 TOUR

Feb 23. Los Angeles, CA. The Fonda

Feb 24. San Francisco, CA. The Fillmore

Feb 25. Pioneertown, CA. Pappy & Harriets

Feb 26. San Diego, CA. The Observatory NO

Feb 27. Santa Ana, CA. The Observatory

Feb 28. Phoenix, AZ. The Crescent Ballroom

Mar 02. Austin, TX. Emo’s

Mar 03. San Antonio, TX. Aztec

Mar 04. Dallas, TX. Granada Theater

Mar 05. Houston, TX. Numbers

Mar 07. Nashville, TN. Basement East

Mar 08. Atlanta, GA. Variety Playhouse

Mar 09. Carrboro, NC. Cat’s Cradle

Mar 11. Jersey City, NJ. White Eagle Hall

Mar 12. Buffalo, NY. Town Ballroom

Mar 13. New York, NY. Webster Hall

Mar 14. Boston, MA. Paradise

Mar 15. Washington, DC. Lincoln Theatre

Mar 17. Philadelphia, PA. Union Transfer

Mar 18. Pittsburgh, PA. Thunderbird Hall

Mar 19. Detroit, MI. El Club (2 shows)

Mar 21. Chicago, IL. Park West

Mar 22. Milwaukee, WI. The Rave

Mar 23. Minneapolis, MN. First Avenue

Mar 24. Omaha, NE. Waiting Room

Mar 25. Denver, CO. Gothic Theatre

Mar 26. Salt Lake City, UT. Metro Music Hall

Mar 28. Portland, OR. Revolution Hall

Mar 29. Vancouver, BC. Commodore

Mar 30. Tacoma, WA. Spanish Ballroom

Mar 31. Seattle, WA. Neptune Theatre

Apr 02. Sacramento, CA. Ace Of Spades

Apr 03. Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst

Apr 04. Petaluma, CA. Mystic Theater