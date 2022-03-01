Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds & Fearing announce tour (BV presale for NYC)
UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.
Arizona death metallers Gatecreeper have announced a spring headlining tour of North America with some very cool, genre-diverse openers: Texas grungy shoegazers Narrow Head, Cleveland death metallers 200 Stab Wounds, and Oakand gothy post-punks Fearing (members of All Teeth, Creative Adult, and more). The tour kicks off in Austin and wraps up in Phoenix, with stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more in between. All dates are listed below.
The Brooklyn show happens on April 29 at Brooklyn Made, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (3/2) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. The entire tour goes on sale to the general public on Friday (3/4) at noon local time.
Last year, Gatecreeper released An Unexpected Reality (Closed Casket Activities), a two-part release modeled after Black Flag's My War that features seven of the band's shortest, fastest, grindiest songs on side one and an 11-minute death-doom song on side two. It was widely (and deservedly) considered one of the year's best metal albums, as was 200 Stab Wounds' gory, ridiculously heavy debut LP Slave to the Scalpel (Maggot Stomp). Narrow Head's latest LP is 2020's 12th House Rock (Run For Cover) and Fearing's is 2020's Shadow. Stream all four below.
200 Stab Wounds are also opening the Obituary / Gruesome tour that starts this month.
Gatecreeper -- 2022 Tour Dates
Apr 21 - Austin, TX - Mohawk
Apr 22 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
Apr 23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
Apr 25 - Orlando, FL - Social
Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
Apr 27 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland
Apr 28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
Apr 29 - Brooklyn, NV - Brooklyn Made
Apr 30 - Philadelphia, PA - First United Church
May 1 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs
May 2 - Montreal, QC - Foutounes
May 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet
May 4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
May 5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
May 7 - Denver, CO - Marquis
Mar 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
May 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's
May 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
May 12 - Oakland, CA - Starline
May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent*
*No Narrow Head