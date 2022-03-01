Gatecreeper, Narrow Head, 200 Stab Wounds & Fearing announce tour (BV presale for NYC)

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Arizona death metallers Gatecreeper have announced a spring headlining tour of North America with some very cool, genre-diverse openers: Texas grungy shoegazers Narrow Head, Cleveland death metallers 200 Stab Wounds, and Oakand gothy post-punks Fearing (members of All Teeth, Creative Adult, and more). The tour kicks off in Austin and wraps up in Phoenix, with stops in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philly, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more in between. All dates are listed below.

The Brooklyn show happens on April 29 at Brooklyn Made, and there's a BrooklynVegan presale starting Wednesday (3/2) at 10 AM. Check back here Wednesday morning for the password. The entire tour goes on sale to the general public on Friday (3/4) at noon local time.

UPDATE: BROOKLYNVEGAN PRESALE FOR NYC SHOW HERE.

Last year, Gatecreeper released An Unexpected Reality (Closed Casket Activities), a two-part release modeled after Black Flag's My War that features seven of the band's shortest, fastest, grindiest songs on side one and an 11-minute death-doom song on side two. It was widely (and deservedly) considered one of the year's best metal albums, as was 200 Stab Wounds' gory, ridiculously heavy debut LP Slave to the Scalpel (Maggot Stomp). Narrow Head's latest LP is 2020's 12th House Rock (Run For Cover) and Fearing's is 2020's Shadow. Stream all four below.

200 Stab Wounds are also opening the Obituary / Gruesome tour that starts this month.

Gatecreeper -- 2022 Tour Dates

Apr 21 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Apr 22 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Apr 23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Apr 25 - Orlando, FL - Social

Apr 26 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

Apr 27 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland

Apr 28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

Apr 29 - Brooklyn, NV - Brooklyn Made

Apr 30 - Philadelphia, PA - First United Church

May 1 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East Downstairs

May 2 - Montreal, QC - Foutounes

May 3 - Toronto, ON - Velvet

May 4 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

May 5 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

May 7 - Denver, CO - Marquis

Mar 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 10 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's

May 11 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

May 12 - Oakland, CA - Starline

May 13 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

May 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent*

*No Narrow Head